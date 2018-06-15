MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Grand Gattis powers Astros to ninth straight

Friday means a full slate of MLB action, with 15 games scheduled for the night. Keep it here to stay updated on everything happening in the baseball world.

Friday's scores

Pirates 3, Reds 2 (box score)

Yankees 5, Rays 0 (box score)

Marlins 2, Orioles 0 (box score)

Blue Jays 6, Nationals 5 (box score)

Twins 6, Indians 3 (box score)

Padres 9, Braves 3 (box score)

Rockies 9, Rangers 5 (box score)

Brewers 13, Phillies 2 (box score)

Tigers 4, White Sox 3 (box score)

Cubs 13, Cardinals 5 (box score)

Astros 7, Royals 3 (box score)

Angels 8, Athletics 4 (box score)

Diamondbacks 7, Mets 3 (box score)

Red Sox at Mariners (GameTracker)

Dodgers 3, Giants 2 (box score)

Gattis powers Astros to ninth straight win

The mighty Astros were down 3-2 to the lowly Royals on Friday, but then bearded cloutsman Evan Gattis dug in with the bases packed. Here's what he did to a 2-2 slider from Jakob Junis ...

Gattis is now batting .250/.309/.515 for the reigning champs, and what you saw above was his 14th homer of the season (10 of those have come since May 25). Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa also homered in this one for Houston.

The Astros have now won nine in a row -- the longest current win streak in MLB -- and they're also 8-0 on their current road trip. The Astros are now playing at a 105-win pace, and they own MLB's best run differential (plus-146) by a wide margin. Don't be surprised if they continue to fatten up -- their next 28 games in a row (!) come against teams that presently have a losing record.

While the race in the AL West remains tight, the SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model right now expects the Astros to win the division by a healthy nine games over Seattle.

Brewers destroy Arrieta, Phils

Well, the Brewers pretty well bombed Jake Arrieta of the Phillies on Friday night in Milwaukee ...

View Profile Jake Arrieta PHI • SP • 49 vs. MIL, 6/15 IP 3 1/3 H 7 R 8 SO 1 BB 2

Thanks to a Rhys Hoskins error, just four of those runs were earned, but Arrieta pitched poorly in any context. That's the first time he's allowed at least eight runs in a start since May 9 of last year. It's just the second time he's allowed eight or more runs in a start since 2014.

On the Milwaukee side, Brent Suter pitched seven strong innings, and Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar, and Hernan Perez all homered. The Brewers remain 1.5 games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central. Speaking of which ...

Bryant ends drought as Cubs slug Cards

The Cubs thumped the Cardinals in St. Louis, and in the process the two teams combined for six home runs. One of those homers belonged to Kris Bryant ...

As Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper said, that was Bryant's first home run in more than a month. This is where he stood coming into this one ...

Kris Bryant hasn't homered in his last 106 at-bats, which is the longest homerless streak of his career. Bryant’s previous longest drought was 73 at-bats without a HR to start his major-league career.#Cubs at #Cardinals

8 pm ET on @MLBNetwork — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) June 15, 2018

That's a concern, yes, but despite Bryant's sitting on a modest-by-his-standards total of nine homers for the season, he's still batting .285/.391/.494, which is a high level of production. Bryant has been just fine despite the power outage, but maybe that power outage is over.

Elsewhere, Jon Lester pitched well yet again for the Cubs.

Yanks' Loaisiga thrives in MLB debut

The Yankees called up Jonathan Loaisiga in time to start Friday night against the Rays in place of the injured Masahiro Tanaka. At the outset, he put himself in elite company ...

According to @EliasSports, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga will be the first player to make his MLB debut with the Yankees without having ever appeared at the Triple-A level since INF Ramiro Peña on 4/6/09 at BAL. He is the first pitcher to do so since LHP Chase Wright on 4/17/07 vs. CLE. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 15, 2018

Also, Loaisiga became just the 15th Nicaragua native in MLB history. The Yanks skipped him over a level in part because this season he'd struck out 58 batters against just four walks in a combined 45 innings at the High-A and Double-A levels. Against the Rays, Loaisiga flashed plus velocity, a changeup with excellent drop and arm-side run, and a pretty nasty breaking ball ...

Jonathan Loáisiga, Filthy 86mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/C5V3zjG7GR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2018

All of that added up to a smashing debut for the 23-year-old right-hander ...

View Profile Jonathan Loaisiga NYY • SP • 38 vs. TB, 6/15 IP 5 H 3 R 0 SO 6 BB 4

And that occasioned a bit of franchise history ...

Jonathan Loaisiga became the first @Yankees pitcher in the live-ball era with 6+ strikeouts and no runs allowed in his MLB debut. #PinstripePride — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 16, 2018

Obviously, his customary control wasn't there on Friday night, but, you know, the jitters of a debutante and all that. Rotation depth looks like a concern for the otherwise mighty Yankees, but if Loaisiga keeps this up, then perhaps GM Brian Cashman can be a bit less ambitious leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Solarte homers from both sides of plate

Not much has gone right for the Blue Jays this season, but offseason trade acquisition Yangervis Solarte has done his part and then some. In the one-run win over the Nationals on Friday night, the switch-hitting Solarte homered from both sides of the plate ...

Pictured above were Solarte's 13th and 14th homers of the season. In addition to seeing time at all four infield positions, Solarte is now batting a respectable .260/.315/.477 in this, his age-30 campaign.

On the other side, Nats lefty Gio Gonzalez struggled for a second straight start.

It's June 15 and ...

The Orioles are now 30 games below .500. Thirty games. On June 15. As you see above, they got blanked by the Marlins on Friday night, and in doing so dropped to 19-49 on the year. That comes to a .279 winning percentage, and that scales to a 117-loss pace. Sure, they've been a little better than that at the run-differential level, but this is also a team that figures to trade away its best player -- Manny Machado -- leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline. There's a real shot the 2018 Orioles break the franchise record for losses (111 by the 1939 St. Louis Browns).

Twins' bats end three Kluber streaks



Indians ace Corey Kluber not having walked a batter since May 8 and also having logged a quality start in each of his 14 trips to the mound this season. Perhaps most impressive is that Kluber had also gone 26 straight regular-season starts without allowing more than three runs. Well, the Twins put a stop to all of those streaks during the course of their win over Cleveland on Friday night.

First, in the fourth inning Eduardo Escobar worked a walk off Kluber, and with that Kluber had issued a free pass for the first time in 46 1/3 innings/179 batters faced. Then Kluber allowed his fourth run of the evening by the fourth inning, and then he was lifted after five innings of work. Thus he allowed more than three runs and also failed to log a quality start for the first time this season. As a result, Kluber saw his season ERA rise from 1.99 to 2.24.

Quick hits

The Pirates have reinstated INF Jung Ho Kang from the restricted list and added him to the 40-man roster. He's been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Angels have placed RHPs Garrett Richards (left hamstring strain), Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation), and Jim Johnson (lumbar strain), and INF Zack Cozart (left shoulder subluxation) on the 10-day DL.

Former RHP Jason Motte has joined the University of Memphis in a player development role.

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Witmer from the Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money.

The Rangers have placed RHP Matt Bush on the disabled list with an elbow strain.

The Cardinals have placed 1B Jose Martinez on the paternity list. They've recalled 1B Luke Voit to replace him on the active roster.

The Rangers have selected the contract of veteran RHP Yovani Gallardo. He'll start on Sunday.

The Twins have activated 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

The Mets have activated INF Wilmer Flores from the DL.

The Dodgers have placed RHP Pedro Baez on the DL with biceps tendinitis.

For the time being, the Orioles have benched struggling 1B Chris Davis.

