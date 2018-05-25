MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Keuchel faces Kluber in battle of aces

It's a Friday, which means a full slate of MLB action -- even a day game at Wrigley Field. Keep it here for all the latest news, scores, and notes from across the league.

Friday's scores

Cy Young winners face off

If you like pitching duels, you'll want to watch the Astros-Indians. Dallas Keuchel will oppose Corey Kluber in a match-up between two pitchers with three Cy Young Awards between them.

Keuchel, the 2015 winner, has a 3.43 ERA and 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his first 10 starts. Last time out, he permitted six hits and four runs in five innings against Cleveland. That outing snapped a stretch for Keuchel in which he'd pitched at least seven frames four starts in a row. He'll try to get back to working deep in games on Friday.

As for Kluber, he looks like he should be in contention for a second consecutive Cy Young Award (and third overall) this fall. He has a 2.36 ERA and 7.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 starts. In his most recent outing, against the Astros, he held them to two runs on six hits across seven innings. Cleveland has won seven of Kluber's 10 starts, including seven of the last eight.

The Astros, by the way, have baseball's longest active winning streak, having won four consecutive.

D-Backs hope to right ship

The Diamondbacks need a win on Friday against the Athletics. Otherwise, Arizona will have fallen to .500, and will have dropped their last eight. No other team in baseball has lost more than two in a row at this point.

The Diamondbacks' main issue stems from an inability to hit. So far, they've averaged 3.7 runs per game, which is tied for the second-worst rate in baseball with the Padres, and is better htan only the Marlins. The Rockies, who happen to lead the National League West, are the only other above-.500 team scoring fewer than four runs per game.

Arizona's hopes rest on Patrick Corbin, who enters with a 2.60 ERA. Corbin has held opponents to eight runs in 22 innings over his last four starts. That works out to a 3.22 ERA. Yet, because of their offense, the Diamondbacks are 0-4 in those games. Corbin shouldn't require too many runs on Friday -- we'll see if the D-Backs can comply.

Quick hits

Giants optioned LHP Josh Osich to the minors.

Blue Jays optioned RHP Deck McGuire to the minors.

Live team updates