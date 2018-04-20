MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Looking forward to Kershaw vs. Scherzer

Thanks to a makeup doubleheader in Motown, we've got an overstuffed 16-game slate for Friday. That means we better get to work ...

Friday's scores

Tigers 3, Royals 2 in 10 innings - Game 1 (box score)

Blue Jays at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Tigers, Game 2, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Scherzer. Kershaw. Tonight.

It's appointment viewing in the late game Friday night. Starting at 10:10 p.m. ET, Max Scherzer of the Nationals opposes Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers. In all, these two have won six Cy Youngs and five of the last seven Cys in the NL. Each moundsman has been in vintage form thus far in 2018. First, the 33-year-old right-handed Scherzer ...

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 2018 IP 27 ERA 1.33 SO 38 BB 4

And the 30-year-old left-handed Kershaw ...

View Profile Clayton Kershaw LAD • SP • 22 2018 IP 26 ERA 1.73 SO 31 BB 3

Yep, they remain two of the most dominant hurlers in all of baseball. Scherzer remains a bit of a throwback in that he's logged at least 100 pitches in all four of his starts this season. Kershaw, meantime, is coming of his first 100-pitch outing of 2018 -- a dominant start against the Diamondbacks.

Against hitters presently on the Dodgers' roster, Scherzer has allowed a .169 batting average (83 at-bats) while striking out 28.3 percent of those hitters and walking 6.5 percent of same. Kershaw, meantime, has allowed a batting average of .288 against current Nationals hitters. He's also struck out 27.5 percent of those hitters and walked 2.9 percent. Kershaw's relatively high batting average allowed against Washington can be explained by his elevated BABIP (batting average on balls in play) of .383 in those match-ups. That's almost certainly a function of bad luck and poor defense. Don't be surprised if this one turns into the two-way gem we're expecting.

Last season, their respective teams finished with a combined 201 wins, but this season each team comes into this one one game below .500 and 4 1/2 games out of first place. It's of course way too early to panic, but getting back to the .500 mark at the expense of one of the best pitchers in the world is within the grasp of both D.C. and L.A. on Friday night.

Tigers walk it off again

In the first game of their Friday doubleheader against the Royals, Detroit prevailed in extras via walk-off home run ...

JaCoby Jones with his first career walkoff home run. Stay with us for Tigers Live on FOX Sports Detroit. pic.twitter.com/ZfMqE2dZvw — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 20, 2018

That's JaCoby Jones' first career walk-off, but it's the second Tigers walk-off blast in the last three days (Dixon Machado victimized the Orioles on Wednesday). Somewhat quietly the Tigers have now won four straight and are within one game of the .500 mark. It's highly doubtful that they'll remain within spitting distance of the .500 mark over the long haul, but for now they're playing respectable baseball.

Not playing respectable baseball? The Royals. The loss you see above dropped them to an AL-worst 3-14 on the year. On that front ...

The Royals drop to 3-14 this season.



They're 0-14 when allowing a run.



All 3 wins have come via shutout. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2018

That's ... not optimal. The Royals coming in figured they were going to be one of the worst teams in the league, and they've met expectations. But let's close on a positive note. Mike Moustakas on Friday homered for the fifth time, and now he's hitting .338/.356/.648 on the season. Given his bargain contract -- Moustakas saw the market for his services crater this past winter -- he's likely to be a valuable trade chip later in the first half. So that's ... something.

Quick hits

The 2018 Red Sox are off to one of the best starts MLB history.

MLB history. Our own Dayn Perry thinks the young Braves can contend this season

A trade involving Orioles INF Manny Machado is looking more and more likely

The Red Sox have activated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.

Veteran 1B Mike Napoli suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Indians' Triple-A affiliate. He's done for the season.

Live team updates