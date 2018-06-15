MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mariners' Paxton, Indians' Kluber on mound

Friday means a full slate of MLB action, with 15 games scheduled for the night. Keep it here to stay updated on everything happening in the baseball world.

Friday's scores

Reds at Pirates, 7:05 pm ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Yankees, 7:05 pm ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Orioles, 7:05 pm ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Blue Jays, 7:07 pm ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Indians, 7:10 pm ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Braves, 7:35 pm ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Rangers, 8:05 pm ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Brewers, 8:10 pm ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at White Sox, 8:10 pm ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Cardinals, 8:15 pm ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Royals, 8:15 pm ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Athletics, 9:35 pm ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Diamondbacks, 9:40 pm ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Mariners, 10:10 pm ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Dodgers, 10:10 pm ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox, Mariners take center stage

This wouldn't have seemed like the day's marquee matchup a month ago. The Mariners have since become baseball's hottest team, however, leaving themselves tied for the third-most wins among American League squads. As such, the weekend's Red Sox-Mariners series is now appointment viewing.

That's great news for anyone unfamiliar with James Paxton, who happens to be a treat to watch. Paxton enters Friday sporting a 3.02 ERA over his first 14 starts. His 4.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio would represent the second-highest of his career. Paxton has worked at least seven innings in all but two of his eight starts since May, so there's a fair chance he'll work deep into the game.

The Mariners sure hope so -- a win and an Astros loss puts them back in first place.

Kluber looks to continue dominance

Corey Kluber has made 14 starts this season. Every one of them has been deemed a quality start, meaning he's allowed three runs or fewer across six innings or more each time out.

Kluber will try to make it a perfect 15-for-15 on Friday night against the Twins. This will mark the second time he's faced Minnesota this season, with the first matchup coming back in mid-April. In that start, Kluber held the Twins to five hits and a run across 6 2/3 innings.

One could argue Kluber has been hitting his stride over the past month. In his past five starts, he's averaged nearly seven innings per pop while yielding five runs, striking out 42 batters, and walking zero. In fact, Kluber has walked just one batter since May 1. Ridiculous.

Cubs, Cardinals battle for second

There's added significance anytime the Cubs and Cardinals meet. But this weekend's series is important for reasons beyond the rivalry itself: the Cubs enter the weekend 2 1/2 games up on the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central, and 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Brewers.

Friday's game will feature a good pitching matchup, as Jon Lester will square off against Michael Wacha. Lester enters sporting a 2.22 ERA and a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Wacha, meanwhile, has a 2.47 ERA and a 2.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Given that both have shiny records and ERA, it's possible they'll each find their way into the All-Star Game.

For now, they'll have to settle for an important midseason game between rivals.

Quick hits

Former RHP Jason Motte has joined the University of Memphis in a player development role.

Live team updates