MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: McCutchen returns to Pittsburgh, Harvey starts for Reds
Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action
The weekend begins with a full 15-game slate of baseball action on Friday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.
Friday's scores
- White Sox at Cubs (2:20pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Rays at Orioles (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Mets at Phillies (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Athletics at Yankees (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Giants at Pirates (7:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Blue Jays (7:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Royals at Indians (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Mariners at Tigers (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Braves at Marlins (7:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Rangers at Astros (8:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Brewers at Rockies (8:40pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Nationals at Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Twins at Angels (10:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Reds at Dodgers (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Padres (10:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
McCutchen returns to Pittsburgh
For the first time in his career, Andrew McCutchen will be a visiting player at PNC Park this weekend. The former Pirates star and his new Giants teammates open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday night. Of course McCutchen is looking forward to it.
McCutchen is, by almost any measure, one of the greatest players in Pirates history. He is fourth on the franchise's all-time home runs list and he is top 10 in pretty much every meaningful statistic, including total bases, OPS+, and and WAR.
Moreso than the stats, McCutchen was at the center of the team's recent turnaround, helping them end their 21-year postseason drought. He carried the team to back-to-back-to-back postseason appearances for only the third time in franchise history, he won an MVP with the Pirates, and went to five All-Star Games. McCutchen was a franchise player in every way for Pittsburgh.
Undoubtedly the Pirates will have some kind of tribute for McCutchen on Friday -- a video on the scoreboard, that sort of thing -- and after that, Pittsburgh will look to extend their winning streak to four games. McCutchen's Giants will try to halt their losing streak at four games.
Harvey making first start with Reds
Matt Harvey will begin the second phase of his career Friday night. Cincinnati acquired Harvey from the Mets earlier this week, and, as expected, they're thrusting him right into their starting rotation. Harvey will start Friday night at Dodger Stadium and will be on a limited pitch count after working in relief for the Mets the last few weeks.
"It's obviously my first time moving teams. Everything feels great. I'm excited for the opportunity. Like I said, I was working out and kind of got back on a five-day workout schedule," said Harvey to reporters, including John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer, on Thursday. "It was nice to hear that I'd be starting this weekend. I want to help this team anyway I can. I'm excited to get the ball."
In four starts and four relief appearances, Harvey had a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with the Mets this year. Opponents are hitting .303/.355/.550 against him, which is more or less what two-time All-Star Francisco Lindor is hitting this season (.292/.355/.558). Since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last year, Harvey has allowed 91 runs in 119 2/3 innings. Yikes.
The rebuilding Reds currently have one of the worst rotations in baseball -- their starters have a 5.24 ERA, highest in the NL and fifth highest in baseball -- and they really have nothing to lose by taking a flier on Harvey. If it works, great. If not, well no big deal. Harvey of course wants to pitch well and rebuild value heading into free agency this winter.
Quick hits
- The Yankees lost Thursday to snap their eight-game winning streak, but they are still 17-2 in their last 19 games, and Jonah Keri details what that streak tells us about the team. Long story short, the Yankees are scary good.
- Giants 3B Evan Longoria said the "best decision might be to move" the Rays out of Tampa Bay rather than build a new ballpark. The Rays have long had attendance problems and they are currently looking for a new stadium site.
- Angels RHP Matt Shoemaker has been shut down indefinitely after suffering renewed discomfort in his forearm, reports the Los Angeles Times. He'll see a specialist next week. Shoemaker made one start this year before landing on the disabled list.
- Nationals C Matt Wieters will undergo an MRI after suffering a leg injury rounding first base Thursday night, reports the Washington Post. Wieters said he felt something "behind (his) knee, kind of go a little bit."
- The Mets will place OF Jay Bruce on the paternity leave list and recall 1B Dominic Smith, reports the Las Vegas Review Journal. Smith has hit hitting .278/.390/.417 with two homers in 31 Triple-A games this year.
Live team updates
-
Just how good are these Yankees anyway?
Breaking down the Yankees run of dominance tells us just how good this team really is and can...
-
McKay excelling as 2way player in minors
The Rays selected McKay with the No. 4 pick in last year's amateur draft
-
Evan Longoria thinks Rays should move
The best player in franchise history isn't sure baseball is viable in Tampa Bay
-
Cubs vs White Sox odds, May 11 MLB picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's White Sox-Cubs game 10,000 times
-
MLB Thursday: Red Sox salvage one in NY
Also, Phillies sweep Giants, a balk hurts the D-Backs and much more
-
Eaton might miss '18 after ankle surgery
The overwhelming majority of Eaton's season will again be wiped out