MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Ohtani goes on DL with an elbow injury

Let's get the weekend started with a full 15-game slate of MLB action ...

Friday's scores

Pirates at Cubs (GameTracker)

Brewers at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Ohtani placed on DL

Friday afternoon, the Angels placed pitcher-slash-DH Shohei Ohtani on the disabled list with a Grade 2 UCL strain. He's expected to miss at least the rest of June. You can read more about that story here.

Cubs, Pirates renew hostilities

The two teams of note come into this one trending in opposite directions. The Pirates as recently as May 17 were in first place and nine games above .500. However, they enter this set at Wrigley with a .500 record and having lost six straight series. The Cubs, meantime, have won nine of 11 and have for some time owned the best run differential in the NL. In other words, the Pirates really need to take a bite out of the reigning NL Central champs in this one.

And what about a renewal of hostilities? Last time these two teams met, controversial slides abounded -- the latter of which lead to a bench-clearing caucus at second base. As for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who perpetrated the first controversial slide, he doesn't seem to think it's over ...

The #Cubs have won 9 of their last 11 games heading into this weekend's showdown vs. Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo: “We’ll play baseball. Like I said last week, I promise you I’m going to get hit by the #Pirates again.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) June 7, 2018

Rizzo did not get plunked during the series in Pittsburgh, but in his career he's been drilled 16 times by the Pirates -- the most by any team. Rizzo often crowds the plate, and the Pirates love to pitch inside with purpose. Those factors together mean that Rizzo's prediction may indeed come true, at which point these two NL Central rivals might have a few words for each other. Developing!

Quick hits

Padres LHP Jose Torres has been suspended without pay for the remainder of the 2018 season under MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.



Mets closer Jeurys Familia has been placed on the DL with a sore shoulder.

White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon will be activated in time to make his 2018 debut on Saturday.

The Pirates have placed RHP Richard Rodriguez on the DL with shoulder discomfort.

The Mariners have placed RHPs Juan Nicasio and Dan Altavilla on the DL. Nicasio has a right knee injury, and Altavilla has a sprained UCL.

Astros have designated C Tim Federowicz for assignment.



The Cardinals have placed LHP Tyler Lyons on the DL with a sprained pitching elbow.

Live team updates