MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Phillies, Blue Jays stay hot

Thanks to a makeup doubleheader in Motown, we've got an overstuffed 16-game slate for Friday. That means we better get to work ...

Blue Jays take slugfest in the Bronx

The starting pitchers combined for 10 earned runs allowed on 12 hits in 8 1/3 innings in this one. Yankees starter Sonny Gray walked four against zero strikeouts. There were five home runs total, two with Teoscar Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte going deep for the Blue Jays while Giancarlo Stanton (he didn't strike out that time!), Tyler Austin and Miguel Andujar went deep for the Yankees.

The difference here was the Blue Jays bullpen settling in. The Yankees didn't score a run after the fourth inning, while the Jays got three more to take the game 8-5.

Let's zero in on Solarte, too. The Blue Jays traded two minor-leaguers for Solarte in January in an under-the-radar move. He can play every infield position, which is especially valuable for the Blue Jays, considering they have some injury-prone infielders. Now with both Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson on the disabled list, Solarte has been one of their most important players. Through 17 games, he is hitting .283/.413/.583 with five homers, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored.

The Yankees are again .500 at 9-9, while the Blue Jays are now 13-6 and that's after starting the season 0-2. They've been playing some great baseball as they look to re-establish themselves as contenders.

Phillies still playing well behind good rotation

The Phillies entered Friday night fifth in the majors with a 3.26 ERA for their starting pitchers on the young season. Jake Arrieta, Aaron Nola and Nick Pivetta all carried ERAs under 2.50 while Vince Velasquez was at 3.80. The only one not carrying his weight so far was Ben Lively at 5.87.

That changed Friday against the Pirates, as Lively would allow just one run on five hits in six innings of work. Still, the game was tied heading into the eighth and an Odubel Herrera RBI triple would be the difference. It was of the incredibly-placed variety:

The Phillies are playing excellent baseball right now, having won 11 of their last 14 games. It would appear all the noise around first-year manager Gabe Kapler has silenced -- at least the negative noise.

Also of note: the Phillies won in spite of a dreadful baserunning double error late in the game. It came after the Herrera triple and a Rhys Hoskins walk:

The Phillies ran into a 1-3-4-2-5-8-7 double caught stealing. That's... amazing. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 21, 2018

Pitcher George Kontos went to pick Hoskins off first, Hoskins took off, the first baseman threw to second, Herrera went home, was thrown out, Hoskins tried to go to third and the center and left fielders got involved to get him.

Whoa!

Bundy finally gets some help

One of the better pitchers in baseball to this point in the season has been Dylan Bundy, but heading into Friday he was 0-2 on the season, thanks to some awful run support. Through three innings on Friday, counterpart Trevor Bauer had held the Orioles without a hit, too. It looked like more of the same. The Orioles' bats woke up enough to give Bundy three runs through the fifth inning and that's all he'd need.

In six innings of work, Bundy struck out nine and allowed just one run on five hits. Through five starts and 31 2/3 innings, Bundy has a 1.42 ERA and 40 strikeouts against nine walks. This is going to be just the second full year in the rotation for the former first-round pick. He's 25. This very much looks like his breakout season.

Rays take wild one in walk-off

What a weird last three innings in the Trop. The Rays had a 3-2 lead through the sixth inning and then things went into overdrive. In the top of the seventh, the Rays would bring eight hitters to the plate and score three runs. So they had a 6-2 lead going to the eighth. Eddie Rosario would tie the game with a grand slam. It came with two outs, too.

In the ninth, Max Kepler would hit a go-ahead homer for the Twins, but in the bottom half, the Rays manufactured a run off Fernando Rodney. With two outs, Carlos Gomez was hit by a pitch. He stole second and then scored on a Brad Miller single to send the game to extras.

Then, in the bottom of the 10th, the Rays would walk-off on an infield single.

Tigers walk it off again

In the first game of their Friday doubleheader against the Royals, Detroit prevailed in extras via walk-off home run ...

JaCoby Jones with his first career walkoff home run. Stay with us for Tigers Live on FOX Sports Detroit. pic.twitter.com/ZfMqE2dZvw — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 20, 2018

That's JaCoby Jones' first career walk-off, but it's the second Tigers walk-off blast in the last three days (Dixon Machado victimized the Orioles on Wednesday). Somewhat quietly the Tigers have now won four straight and are within one game of the .500 mark. It's highly doubtful that they'll remain within spitting distance of the .500 mark over the long haul, but for now they're playing respectable baseball.

Not playing respectable baseball? The Royals. The loss you see above dropped them to an AL-worst 3-14 on the year. On that front ...

The Royals drop to 3-14 this season.



They're 0-14 when allowing a run.



All 3 wins have come via shutout. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2018

That's ... not optimal. The Royals coming in figured they were going to be one of the worst teams in the league, and they've met expectations. But let's close on a positive note. Mike Moustakas on Friday homered for the fifth time, and now he's hitting .333/.359/.627 on the season. Given his bargain contract -- Moustakas saw the market for his services crater this past winter -- he's likely to be a valuable trade chip later in the first half. So that's ... something.

The Royals did salvage the second game of the doubleheader, pushing their record to 4-14. That's still bad.

Quick hits

The Nationals have designated former highly-touted pitching prospect A.J. Cole for assignment.

The 2018 Red Sox are off to one of the best starts MLB history.

MLB history. Our own Dayn Perry thinks the young Braves can contend this season

A trade involving Orioles INF Manny Machado is looking more and more likely

The Red Sox have activated LHP Drew Pomeranz from the 10-day DL.

Veteran 1B Mike Napoli suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Indians' Triple-A affiliate. He's done for the season.

The Reds have activated outfielder Scott Schebler from the DL and have optioned pitcher Cody Reed to Triple-A.

The Giants have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the DL and recalled outfielder Mac Williamson from the minors.

Wil Myers is off the DL and active for the Padres.

