MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pujols one away from 3,000 hits

A packed Friday night will feature 15 games, including Albert Pujols's quest to join the 3,000 Hit Club.

Indians at Yankees, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)



Phillies at Nationals, 7:05 pm (GameTracker)



Marlins at Reds, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Rockies at Mets, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Blue Jays at Rays, 7:10 pm (GameTracker)



Giants at Braves, 7:35 pm (GameTracker)



Red Sox at Rangers, 8:05 pm (GameTracker)



Pirates at Brewers, 8:10 pm (GameTracker)



Twins at White Sox, 8:10 pm (GameTracker)



Tigers at Royals, 8:15 pm (GameTracker)



Cubs at Cardinals, 8:15 pm (GameTracker)



Dodgers at Padres, 9:10 pm (GameTracker)



Astros at Diamondbacks, 9:40 pm (GameTracker)



Orioles at Athletics, 10:05 pm (GameTracker)



Angels at Mariners, 10:10 pm (GameTracker)



Pujols eyes history

Angels slugger Albert Pujols will again try to record his 3,000th hit on Friday. If he succeeds, he'll become the 32nd player in history to reach that mark. If he fails, hey, he'll get another shot Saturday. Baseball is great like that.

Pujols enters the night with 2,999 hits, the result of having notched three hits (all of the extra-base variety) in his previous two games. He came to the plate three times on Thursday after a second-inning double, but those plate appearances resulted in a hit-by-pitch and a pair of in-play outs, all but ensuring no. 3,000 won't come at home.

Pujols's Angels are now in Seattle, where they'll square off against Mike Leake and the Mariners. Pujols is familiar with Leake, having faced him 13 times. In 11 at-bats, he's notched four hits -- that's a .364 average for those wondering. That's a small sample and not particularly predictive in any way, but there's a fair chance all the same that Pujols gets no. 3,000 tonight.

Dodgers, Padres meet in Mexico

The Dodgers and Padres are playing their three-game set this weekend in a setting other than PETCO Park. Rather, the tilt is being hosted at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. It's the first time since 1999 that Major League Baseball is playing a regular-season contest in Mexico and serves as the latest example of the league trying to grow interest in it abroad.

Friday's matchup will feature a pair of interesting young arms, as Walker Buehler takes on Joey Lucchesi. Buehler is in the rotation following Hyun-jin Ryu's groin injury, and has pitched well in his first two big-league starts this season. Lucchesi, meanwhile, is a funky southpaw whose performance thus far suggests he could merit inclusion in the All-Star Game.

You can excuse the fans in attendance if they're most interested in seeing Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva. Each is of Mexican descent.

Medlen returns to majors

With Robbie Ray on the disabled list, the Diamondbacks will start Kris Medlen on Friday. Consider that a silver lining, if only from a human-interest perspective.

Medlen hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, and has seen injuries derail what was once a promising career. He was moderately effective as recently as 2015, though not to the extent he was during his Braves career, when he tallied a 132 ERA+ and 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio across more than 500 innings.

Medlen hasn't fared too well either this season or last at the Triple-A level. In four starts this season, he's permitted 19 hits and 16 runs (12 earned) in 18 innings. Still, here's hoping Medlen can establish a foothold in the majors again -- if only for a little while.

Quick hits

The Braves will promote 3B/OF Jose Bautista on Friday to join their big-league club.

Marlins activated RHP Tyler Cloyd from the paternity list and optioned LHP Dillon Peters to the minors.

