MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Pujols reaches 3,000 hits

A packed Friday night will feature 15 games, including Albert Pujols's joining the 3,000 Hit Club.

Pujols joins 3,000 hit club

Angels slugger Albert Pujols on Friday night became the 32nd member of baseball's 3,000 hit club. The milestone hit was a base hit to right field against Mariners starter Mike Leake.

The 38-year-old Pujols is only the second player born in the Dominican Republic to reach 3,000 career hits, joining Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. Pujols is the sixth player born outside the United States to reach 3,000 hits, joining Beltre, Rod Carew (Panama), Roberto Clemente (Puerto Rico), Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba), and Ichiro Suzuki (Japan).

Read more here on Pujols' history-making accomplishment.

Betts makes Red Sox history

Mookie Betts' scorching start to the season has been one of the notable storylines of 2018, and he was at it again on Friday night in Arlington. With an assist from Bartolo Colon ...

.@mookiebetts is enjoying the top spot.



He now owns the @RedSox record for most HR (70) by a leadoff hitter, passing Dom DiMaggio. pic.twitter.com/5kAglm00XB — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 5, 2018

Betts is now batting .369/.446/.864 with an MLB-leading 13 bombs. And there's also this ...

Mookie Betts has now hit 70 home runs as a leadoff hitter, passing Dom DiMaggio (69) for the most in Red Sox history. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) May 5, 2018

It says here he's also been the best player in baseball thus far in 2018.

On the losing side of things, Texas' Nomar Mazara homered for the forth straight game.

No. 1 (and counting) for Gleyber in tight Yankee win

Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres entered Friday night's home game against the Indians with a highly respectable .317/.356/.390 batting line since his April 22 call-up. However, he had yet to notch his first career home run. You can probably guess what's coming ...

Gleyber Torres blasts his first big league home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/jk1eYs9w2K — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 5, 2018

That's a 420-foot blast that left the bat at more than 105 mph. That's also the first of, one assumes, many big-league home runs by the former centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman trade with the Cubs. Also, Torres at age 21 years, 142 days becomes the youngest Yankee to hit a home run since John Ellis back in 1969.

As for the game, the Yankees prevailed in a thriller. At one point, they led 5-0, but the Indians barged back with a five-run eighth. An Aaron Judge bases-loaded walk gave the Yankees a temporary lead, but then the Indians tied it again on a two-out, two-strike Chapman wild pitch in the ninth. Then in the bottom half, another high-ceiling Yankee youngster -- Miguel Andujar -- came up with two outs and runners on the corners. He dumped a single in to right, and with that the Yankees won for the 13th time in their last 14 games. Almost forgotten in all the late-inning drama were CC Sabathia's six scoreless innings. He's of course been dominant thus far in his age-37 campaign ...

Age is just a number for @CC_Sabathia.



His 1.39 ERA through 5 starts is the lowest of his career. (h/t @ktsharp) pic.twitter.com/bK8IHqoekf — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) May 5, 2018

Given the ongoing depth concerns in the Yankee rotation, he's been huge.

Harper continues thriving in leadoff spot

Bryce Harper on Friday night started for the fourth straight game atop the Nationals' batting order. While Harper is far from a conventional leadoff hitter, he's thrived in that spot thus far. Speaking of which, here's how he started things off against the Phils ...

Bryce Harper with ANOTHER leadoff home run



via @MLBpic.twitter.com/yugWUhDm0m — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2018

Not exactly a towering blast, but opposite-field power is always a pleasing site. On that topic ...

Harper of course has power to all fields, but he certainly shows pull tendencies when he goes yard -- hardly unusual for a lefty cloutsman. When he goes oppo, it's typically to left-center. Rarely does he go extreme oppo, as he did in the example you saw above.

But wait: That's not all! Harper came up again in the third and committed this act of premeditated violence ...

We have liftoff in Washington! 🚀@Bharper3407 crushes this ball 112.1 mph and 473 feet -- his longest HR and the 3rd-longest HR for the @Nationals since #Statcast began tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/rHwPqMGDPA — #Statcast (@statcast) May 5, 2018

Yeah, we're going to need some numbers on that absolute unit ...

Bryce Harper just obliterated a baseball.



At 473 ft, it's his longest HR since Statcast began tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/D5TQwpJPlF — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) May 4, 2018

Mercy. As for the leadoff thing, Harper now has four homers in as many games as the Nats' No. 1 hitter. As of that second dinger, Harper's now batting .272/.459/.641, and he now leads the NL in home runs.

Charlie Blackmon, road warrior

You expect, of course, that hitters who call Coors Field home will thrive at a mile above sea level and labor at lower altitudes. Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon, however, is off to a topsy-turvy start in 2018. Coming into Friday night's contest in Queens against the Mets, he had an OPS of .728 at home and 1.116 on the road. This almost certainly won't last, as splits of this kind are prone to random variation even at much larger samples. It's a nugget, though, and it also brings us to this ...

Let the Wookie win. pic.twitter.com/YaISv3Lv6W — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 4, 2018

That's a home run on the road, you know. On that front ...

Charlie Blackmon leads the majors with 10 road homers in 19 games. Last year, Blackmon hit 13 homers in 81 games away from Coors Field. #Rockies — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) May 5, 2018

Blackmon's been an outstanding hitter in any context since 2016 or so, and that's the case again in 2018. How he's going about it, though, is somewhat unexpected.

Dodgers, Padres meet in Mexico

The Dodgers and Padres are playing their three-game set this weekend in a setting other than PETCO Park. Rather, the tilt is being hosted at Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. It's the first time since 1999 that Major League Baseball is playing a regular-season contest in Mexico and serves as the latest example of the league trying to grow interest in it abroad.

Friday's matchup will feature a pair of interesting young arms, as Walker Buehler takes on Joey Lucchesi. Buehler is in the rotation following Hyun-jin Ryu's groin injury, and has pitched well in his first two big-league starts this season. Lucchesi, meanwhile, is a funky southpaw whose performance thus far suggests he could merit inclusion in the All-Star Game.

You can excuse the fans in attendance if they're most interested in seeing Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Padres third baseman Christian Villanueva. Each is of Mexican descent.

Medlen returns to majors

With Robbie Ray on the disabled list, the Diamondbacks will start Kris Medlen on Friday. Consider that a silver lining, if only from a human-interest perspective.

Medlen hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, and has seen injuries derail what was once a promising career. He was moderately effective as recently as 2015, though not to the extent he was during his Braves career, when he tallied a 132 ERA+ and 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio across more than 500 innings.

Medlen hasn't fared too well either this season or last at the Triple-A level. In four starts this season, he's permitted 19 hits and 16 runs (12 earned) in 18 innings. Still, here's hoping Medlen can establish a foothold in the majors again -- if only for a little while.

Quick hits

The Mets have designated RHP Matt Harvey for assignment after he refused an assignment to the minors. This means the Mets will either trade or release Harvey. Here's a look at some potential fits for Harvey

The Braves will promote 3B/OF Jose Bautista on Friday to join their big-league club.

Marlins activated RHP Tyler Cloyd from the paternity list and optioned LHP Dillon Peters to the minors.

The Braves have placed SS Dansby Swanson on the 10-day disabled list with left wrist inflammation.

The Tigers have placed 1B Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day DL with a right hamstring strain.

ESPN reports that Giants RHP Johnny Cueto is expected to see Dr. James Andrews on Monday regarding his ailing elbow.

White Sox 2B Yoan Moncada left Friday night's game with hamstring tightness. He'll be reevaluated on Saturday.

