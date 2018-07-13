MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox go for 11 wins in a row
The final Friday of the first half includes 15 games, all of the night time variety. Enjoy 'em, folks. In a few days, there won't be any regular-season baseball.
Friday's scores
Rangers at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Nationals at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Phillies at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Diamondbacks at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Tigers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Royals at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rays at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Reds at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Mariners at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Angels at Dodgers. 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cubs at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Athletics at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Red Sox go for 11
The Red Sox have created some separation in the American League East lately, widening their lead over the Yankees to 3 1/2 games. The key? A 10-game winning streak that Boston will look to extend to 11 on Friday night against the Blue Jays.
The Red Sox, who boast the majors' top scoring offense, have the advantage on paper. Rick Porcello enters having accumulated a 3.58 ERA (121 ERA+) and 4.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his first 19 starts. He's recorded a quality start in three of his last four tries.
Porcello will oppose Ryan Borucki, a 24-year-old southpaw making his fourth big-league appearance. Borucki has a 2.25 ERA and nearly three strikeouts per walk so far. He relies primarily on a low-90s sinker, and is sporting a groundball rate near 50 percent, per Statcast.
Trade targets audition
With just over two weeks to go until the trade deadline, contenders are sure to have scouts watching the top available pieces.
On Friday night, that means extra eyeballs will be on Cole Hamels, Nathan Eovaldi, and Matt Harvey as they take the mound for what could be the final time with their current teams.
Hamels will face the Orioles, one of the majors' worst offenses. He needs a good start regardless of what it means for his trade value: he's permitted 14 runs over his last 5 2/3 innings, including his seven in two-thirds of an inning against the Tigers in his most recent appearance.
Eovaldi is going up against the Twins. He's been a strike-throwing machine this season, with a strikeout-to-walk ratio over 7.3. Eovaldi has struggled with the long ball, allowing nearly two per nine, so it'll be interesting to see if he can keep Minnesota in the park.
Then there's Harvey, who has held opponents to three runs or less in five consecutive starts. He'll try to keep his streak alive against the Cardinals.
Majors' worst pitching staffs meet
There isn't a ton of intrigue to be found in the Royals-White Sox series, given the two teams have a combined record of 57-127. Still, they're statistically the two worst teams at run prevention in the majors, meaning this could be a weekend of offensive exploits.
Friday night's starters, Brad Keller and James Shields, hope to keep the runs off the board.
Keller, 22, is making his eighth start of the season, having previously worked out of the bullpen. The Rule 5 pick has thrown 38 innings of 2.82 ERA ball, but has done so while allowing 53 baserunners. He's struck out just 22 batters in those frames, or six more than he's walked. In other words, there's reason to be skeptical about him sustaining his shiny numbers.
Shields, he of the 89 ERA+ and 1.81 strikeout-to-walk ratio, is undoubtedly hopeful he'll be moved before the deadline. Last time out, he yielded 10 hits and eight runs to the Astros in less than six innings of work, ballooning his ERA from 4.12 to 4.53.
Quick hits
- Here's our preview of what the Mariners could use at the deadline.
- And here's the same thing for the Phillies.
- Albert Pujols tied Ken Griffey Jr. on Thursday night, hitting a pair of home runs to give him 630 for his career.
Live team updates
