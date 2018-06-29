MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Red Sox-Yankees kicks off in the Bronx
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
It's Friday, so there's a full slate of 15 MLB games, headlined by the biggest rivalry in the sport that pits two of the three best teams in baseball. Let's get to it.
Friday's scores
- Twins at Cubs, 5:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Athletics, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Red Sox-Yankees time
Though some other fan bases get annoyed at the coverage of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, it is the top draw in the sport, generally speaking, and this year it's absolutely relevant. At 55-27 (.671), the Red Sox boast the best record in baseball, while the Yankees (52-26, .667) are only one game back for that honor. The Astros are right in the ballpark, sure, so these are two of the obvious three best teams in baseball.
Further ...
- The Red Sox are second in the majors in runs scored, the Yankees are third.
- The Yankees lead the majors in home runs, the Red Sox are second.
- The Red Sox lead the majors in slugging percentage, the Yankees are second.
- The Yankees are second in team ERA, the Red Sox are sixth.
It's a bout between two juggernauts.
A three-game series between the Red Sox and Yankees begins Friday in Yankee Stadium. It'll be Eduardo Rodriguez (9-2, 3.86) against CC Sabathia (4-3, 3.18).
Acuna returns to Braves
Phenom outfielder Ronald Acuna is back on the Atlanta active roster after missing roughly a month with a leg injury. The 20-year-told top prospect in all of baseball picks up where he left off in his rookie campaign: .265/.326/.453 (112 OPS+) with five home runs in 29 games. Those are good numbers, and of course Acuna has the potential to produce at an MVP level. As such, it's entirely possible he'll be even better the rest of the way, assuming health.
Since Acuna went down, Atlanta left fielders have put up an OPS of .750. That's not bad, but it's shy of what Acuna had given them. It's also well shy of what Acuna projects to give them the rest of the way (and that's not taking into account his excellent defense). That's important because although the Braves are still in first place, they're plodding along at 12-11 in June, and the SportsLine Projection Model still favors the Nationals in the NL East. As well, the Braves on Friday begin a brutal 10-game road trip in which they'll visit the Cardinals, Yankees, and Brewers. They'll need every edge if they're going to come out the other side of that stretch still atop the NL East standings.
Can Nationals get right?
Speaking of the Nationals, they are in a bad way right now. They lost again Thursday, so they've lost three in a row, five of their last six and actually 13 of their last 18 games. They lost two of three to the Phillies last weekend and are already down a game in this weekend's four-game series to them. The Nats could definitely stand to put a stop to all this losing.
Quick hits
- The Mariners have had some "dialogue" about a possible trade with the Rangers for Cole Hamels, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network, but it doesn't sound close to going down.
Live team updates
-
