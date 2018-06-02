MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Sale-Cole matchup a dud
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
The first day of June brings us an stuffed slate of 15 games under the lights, so let's jump right in ...
Friday's scores
Yankees 4, Orioles 1 (box score)
Cubs 7, Mets 4 (box score)
Tigers 5, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
Braves 4, Nationals 0 (box score)
Astros 7, Red Sox 3 (box score)
Twins 7, Indians 4 (box score)
White Sox 8, Brewers 3 (box score)
Pirates 4, Cardinals 0 (box score)
Athletics 16, Royals 0 (box score)
Dodgers at Rockies (GameTracker)
Marlins at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)
Rays at Mariners (GameTracker)
Reds at Padres (GameTracker)
Phillies at Giants (GameTracker)
Sale-Cole fails to live up to hype
On paper, Chris Sale taking on Gerrit Cole seemed like a prime candidate to be a pitcher's duel. That was not the case, however.
The pair combined to allow seven runs on 11 hits and two walks over 13 innings. They did manage 13 strikeouts, but neither had a truly dominant outing.
By virtue of pitching deeper into the game and coming up with the win (on a team and individual level), Cole walked away the victor. Perhaps the two will meet again down the road -- like, say, in the postseason -- and we'll get the ace-off we so desired.
Folty brilliant in win
The Braves and Nationals continued their pivotal weekend series on Friday, with the Braves entering a half-game up over their division foes. Thanks to Mike Foltynewicz, the Braves' lead is now a little bigger.
Foltynewicz threw his first career shutout, holding the Nationals to two hits and a walk. All the while, he fanned 11 batters and generated 12 whiffs on 106 pitches. Foltynewicz got six of those swings-and-misses on his slider, while also getting another six called strikes with the pitch.
Foltynewicz lowered his ERA to 2.22 with the masterful performance -- safe to say, if he keeps this up he's going to be in consideration for a spot in the All-Star Game.
The Mets reach a new low
Remember the Mets' 11-1 start to the season? That feels longer ago than it was. Mickey Callaway's club went 10-18 in May, and with a loss to the mighty Cubs on Friday night they've fallen below .500 for the first time in 2018 (they're already lugging around a negative-20 run differential prior to their three-run defeat).
The Mets held a 2-0 lead entering the seventh. Alas, Zack Wheeler allowed a pair of baserunners before departing. Paul Sewald then allowed three runs to cross the plate, giving the Cubs the lead. Sewald would allow a fourth run before his night ended. The offense, meanwhile, was only able to tally two runs against Tyler Chatwood, who permitted eight baserunners in five-plus frames. The Mets did rally later on, scoring a couple more, but it wasn't enough.
In matters related, the Mets have been hit pretty hard by injuries thus far -- Jay Bruce exited Friday's game -- and their active roster includes the likes of Adrian Gonzalez, Jose Bautista, Jose Reyes, and Jason Vargas. Throw in the competitive nature of the division, and it's looking like 2018 could shape up be a disappointing one for the Mets -- hot start and everything.
Quick hits
- Danny Farquhar threw out the first pitch six weeks after suffering an aneurysm.
- The Red Sox placed OF Mookie Betts on the DL.
- The Dodgers placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the disabled list.
- The Blue Jays placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the disabled list.
- The Red Sox have released 1B/DH Hanley Ramirez. He's now a free agent.
- The Diamondbacks have signed LHP Henry Owens to a minor-league contract.
- The Marlins have reportedly acquired 1B Peter O'Brien from the Dodgers in exchange for cash.
- The Brewers have placed RHP Zach Davies on the 10-day DL with rotator cuff inflammation.
- The Mets have recalled C Jose Lobaton.
- The Indians have activated OF Bradley Zimmer from the DL.
- The Rockies have placed OF David Dahl on the DL with a broken foot.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Farquhar throws ceremonial first pitch
Farquhar suffered a brain hemorrhage on April 20
-
Betts placed on DL
Betts missed five games before finally heading to the DL
-
Cardinals vs. Pirates odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Pirates-Cardinals 10,000 times
-
What Kershaw to DL means for rotation
Scott Alexander isn't Clayton Kershaw, but he'll get a start all the same
-
Fan sends advice letter to Danny Duffy
Some of the information was obvious, but to the fan's credit, most of it was just wrong
-
Top MLB Free Agents: Market value so far
Let's check in on the ballyhooed crop of pending free agents