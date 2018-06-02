MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Sale-Cole matchup a dud

The first day of June brings us an stuffed slate of 15 games under the lights, so let's jump right in ...

Friday's scores

Yankees 4, Orioles 1 (box score)

Cubs 7, Mets 4 (box score)

Tigers 5, Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Braves 4, Nationals 0 (box score)

Astros 7, Red Sox 3 (box score)

Twins 7, Indians 4 (box score)

White Sox 8, Brewers 3 (box score)

Pirates 4, Cardinals 0 (box score)

Athletics 16, Royals 0 (box score)

Dodgers at Rockies (GameTracker)

Marlins at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels (GameTracker)

Rays at Mariners (GameTracker)

Reds at Padres (GameTracker)

Phillies at Giants (GameTracker)

Sale-Cole fails to live up to hype

On paper, Chris Sale taking on Gerrit Cole seemed like a prime candidate to be a pitcher's duel. That was not the case, however.

The pair combined to allow seven runs on 11 hits and two walks over 13 innings. They did manage 13 strikeouts, but neither had a truly dominant outing.

By virtue of pitching deeper into the game and coming up with the win (on a team and individual level), Cole walked away the victor. Perhaps the two will meet again down the road -- like, say, in the postseason -- and we'll get the ace-off we so desired.

Folty brilliant in win



The Braves and Nationals continued their pivotal weekend series on Friday, with the Braves entering a half-game up over their division foes. Thanks to Mike Foltynewicz, the Braves' lead is now a little bigger.

Foltynewicz threw his first career shutout, holding the Nationals to two hits and a walk. All the while, he fanned 11 batters and generated 12 whiffs on 106 pitches. Foltynewicz got six of those swings-and-misses on his slider, while also getting another six called strikes with the pitch.

Foltynewicz lowered his ERA to 2.22 with the masterful performance -- safe to say, if he keeps this up he's going to be in consideration for a spot in the All-Star Game.

The Mets reach a new low

Remember the Mets' 11-1 start to the season? That feels longer ago than it was. Mickey Callaway's club went 10-18 in May, and with a loss to the mighty Cubs on Friday night they've fallen below .500 for the first time in 2018 (they're already lugging around a negative-20 run differential prior to their three-run defeat).

The Mets held a 2-0 lead entering the seventh. Alas, Zack Wheeler allowed a pair of baserunners before departing. Paul Sewald then allowed three runs to cross the plate, giving the Cubs the lead. Sewald would allow a fourth run before his night ended. The offense, meanwhile, was only able to tally two runs against Tyler Chatwood, who permitted eight baserunners in five-plus frames. The Mets did rally later on, scoring a couple more, but it wasn't enough.

In matters related, the Mets have been hit pretty hard by injuries thus far -- Jay Bruce exited Friday's game -- and their active roster includes the likes of Adrian Gonzalez, Jose Bautista, Jose Reyes, and Jason Vargas. Throw in the competitive nature of the division, and it's looking like 2018 could shape up be a disappointing one for the Mets -- hot start and everything.

Quick hits

