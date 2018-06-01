MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Will the Mets reach a new low?

The first day of June brings us an stuffed slate of 15 games under the lights, so let's jump right in ...

Friday's scores

Yankees at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Nationals at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Indians at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Brewers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Marlins at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Are the Indians getting to their level?

One of the subplots of the 2018 season to date has been the Indians' relative struggles. They're of course coming off a 102-win season in 2017, and similar excellence was expected in 2018. As recently as a week ago, however, the Indians slipped below the .500 mark thanks to an 11-2 drubbing by the champion Astros. Since that low point, though, the Indians have ripped off six straight wins, which is the longest current streak in MLB. They've now stretched their lead in the AL Central to 4.5 games (over the Tigers, of all teams).

Speaking of the AL Central, it's looking very much like the weakest division in baseball. Thus far, the Indians are 14-5 against teams from the within the division and 16-20 against everyone else. Thanks to the unbalanced schedule, the Indians figure to beat upon their divisional label-mates all year. They've still got bullpen issues, especially until Andrew Miller gets fully healthy, and outfield depth is a concern. However, Corey Kluber's been in peak form, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez look like MVP candidates, and Michael Brantley has bounced back better than anyone could've hoped. They're in the early stages of a stretch that will see them play 23 of 25 games against teams from within the division. Given how bad those teams have been, this could be the stretch that effectively locks up the flag for Cleveland.

Don't miss Sale-Cole in Houston

The clash of AL titans continues in Houston on Friday night, and it's Chris Sale going for the visiting Red Sox against Gerrit Cole of the Astros. First Mr. Sale's 2018 work to date ...

View Profile Chris Sale BOS • SP • 41 2018 IP 75 ERA 2.76 SO 104 BB 20 HR 9

And Cole's ...

View Profile Gerrit Cole HOU • SP • 45 2018 IP 74 2/3 ERA 2.05 SO 109 BB 19 HR 7

Sale, of course, has been a frontline ace for many years, and he's still at peak level, as you can see above. As for Cole, he's shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but he's really put it together in his first season with the Astros. He's back off his two-seamer and focused more on letting his fastball eat while ramping up use of his breaking ball. It's paid off in a big way thus far.

Considering these two teams also boast two of the best offenses in all of baseball, this one's a tantalizing class of strengths. For maximum viewing appeal, here's hoping Mookie Betts side injury is well enough to allow him to play. Either way, this figures to be one of the most compelling pitching match-ups of the season.

Nats-Braves in another key NL East clash

The Nationals and Braves will play the second game of their four-game set in Atlanta on Friday night. That occasions a quick glance at the NL East standings ...

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Atlanta 33 23 .589 - 282 224 58 14-11 19-12 23-13 5-4 2-4 5-5 W 1 Washington 32 23 .582 ½ 240 190 50 12-14 20-9 10-9 7-0 12-14 8-2 L 1 Philadelphia 31 23 .574 1 238 201 37 19-9 12-14 10-15 9-2 7-4 5-5 W 1 N.Y. Mets 27 27 .500 5 225 245 -20 12-14 15-13 14-12 7-10 5-4 3-7 L 1 Miami 20 36 .357 13 192 292 -100 10-18 10-18 7-15 5-12 7-6 3-7 L 3



Yep, that's a hotly contested one right there, and the Phillies are of course very much a part of things. The SportsLine (@SportsLine on Twitter) Projection Model right now expects the Nats to get to 95 wins and take the division by a reasonably comfortable margin, but every head-to-head win for the Braves (and Phillies) will chip away at that. In other words, these games may wind up mattering more than you'd think in early June. In Friday night's tilt, it's a nifty pitching match-up: Stephen Strasburg opposite Mike Foltynewicz.

Will the Mets reach a new low?

Remember the Mets' 11-1 start to the season? That feels longer ago than it was. Mickey Callaway's club went 10-18 in May, and with a loss to the mighty Cubs on Friday night they'll fall below .500 for the first time in 2018 (they're already lugging around a -20 run differential). In matters related, the Mets have been hit pretty hard by injuries thus far, and their active roster includes the likes of Adrian Gonzalez, Jose Bautista, Jose Reyes, and Jason Vargas. Throw in the competitive nature of the division, and it's looking like 2018 could shape up be a disappointing one for the Mets -- hot start and everything.

Quick hits

The Red Sox have released 1B/DH Hanley Ramirez. He's now a free agent.

The Diamondbacks have signed LHP Henry Owens to a minor-league contract.

The Marlins have reportedly acquired 1B Peter O'Brien from the Dodgers in exchange for cash.

