MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees' Loaisiga looks strong in debut

Friday means a full slate of MLB action, with 15 games scheduled for the night. Keep it here to stay updated on everything happening in the baseball world.

Friday's scores

Yanks' Loaisiga thrives in MLB debut

The Yankees called up Jonathan Loaisiga in time to start Friday night against the Rays in place of the injured Masahiro Tanaka. At the outset, he put himself in elite company ...

According to @EliasSports, RHP Jonathan Loaisiga will be the first player to make his MLB debut with the Yankees without having ever appeared at the Triple-A level since INF Ramiro Peña on 4/6/09 at BAL. He is the first pitcher to do so since LHP Chase Wright on 4/17/07 vs. CLE. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) June 15, 2018

Also, Loaisiga became just the 15th Nicaragua native in MLB history. The Yanks skipped him over a level in part because this season he'd struck out 58 batters against just four walks in a combined 45 innings at the High-A and Double-A levels. Against the Rays, Loaisiga flashed plus velocity, a changeup with excellent drop and arm-side run, and a pretty nasty breaking ball ...

Jonathan Loáisiga, Filthy 86mph Slider. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/C5V3zjG7GR — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2018

All of that added up to a smashing debut for the 23-year-old right-hander ...

View Profile Jonathan Loaisiga NYY • SP • 38 vs. TB, 6/15 IP 5 H 3 R 0 SO 6 BB 4

And that occasioned a bit of franchise history ...

Jonathan Loaisiga became the first @Yankees pitcher in the live-ball era with 6+ strikeouts and no runs allowed in his MLB debut. #PinstripePride — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) June 16, 2018

Obviously, his customary control wasn't there on Friday night, but, you know, the jitters of a debutante and all that. Rotation depth looks like a concern for the otherwise mighty Yankees, but if Loaisiga keeps this up, then perhaps GM Brian Cashman can be a bit less ambitious leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Red Sox, Mariners take center stage

This wouldn't have seemed like the day's marquee matchup a month ago. The Mariners have since become baseball's hottest team, however, leaving themselves tied for the third-most wins among American League squads. As such, the weekend's Red Sox-Mariners series is now appointment viewing.

That's great news for anyone unfamiliar with James Paxton, who happens to be a treat to watch. Paxton enters Friday sporting a 3.02 ERA over his first 14 starts. His 4.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio would represent the second-highest of his career. Paxton has worked at least seven innings in all but two of his eight starts since May, so there's a fair chance he'll work deep into the game.

The Mariners sure hope so -- a win and an Astros loss puts them back in first place.

Kluber looks to continue dominance

Corey Kluber has made 14 starts this season. Every one of them has been deemed a quality start, meaning he's allowed three runs or fewer across six innings or more each time out.

Kluber will try to make it a perfect 15-for-15 on Friday night against the Twins. This will mark the second time he's faced Minnesota this season, with the first matchup coming back in mid-April. In that start, Kluber held the Twins to five hits and a run across 6 2/3 innings.

One could argue Kluber has been hitting his stride over the past month. In his past five starts, he's averaged nearly seven innings per pop while yielding five runs, striking out 42 batters, and walking zero. In fact, Kluber has walked just one batter since May 1. Ridiculous.

Cubs, Cardinals battle for second

There's added significance anytime the Cubs and Cardinals meet. But this weekend's series is important for reasons beyond the rivalry itself: the Cubs enter the weekend 2 1/2 games up on the Cardinals for second place in the NL Central, and 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Brewers.

Friday's game will feature a good pitching matchup, as Jon Lester will square off against Michael Wacha. Lester enters sporting a 2.22 ERA and a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Wacha, meanwhile, has a 2.47 ERA and a 2.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Given that both have shiny records and ERA, it's possible they'll each find their way into the All-Star Game.

For now, they'll have to settle for an important midseason game between rivals.

Quick hits

The Pirates have reinstated INF Jung Ho Kang from the restricted list and added him to the 40-man roster. He's been optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Angels have placed RHPs Garrett Richards (left hamstring strain), Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation), and Jim Johnson (lumbar strain), and INF Zack Cozart (left shoulder subluxation) on the 10-day DL.

Former RHP Jason Motte has joined the University of Memphis in a player development role.

The Brewers have acquired RHP Chad Witmer from the Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money.

The Rangers have placed RHP Matt Bush on the disabled list with an elbow strain.

The Cardinals have placed 1B Jose Martinez on the paternity list. They've recalled 1B Luke Voit to replace him on the active roster.

The Rangers have selected the contract of veteran RHP Yovani Gallardo. He'll start on Sunday.

The Twins have activated 1B Joe Mauer from the DL.

The Mets have activated INF Wilmer Flores from the DL.

The Dodgers have placed RHP Pedro Baez on the DL with biceps tendinitis.

For the time being, the Orioles have benched struggling 1B Chris Davis.

