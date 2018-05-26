MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Yankees win nail-biter over Angels

It's a Friday, which means a full slate of MLB action -- even a day game at Wrigley Field. Keep it here for all the latest news, scores, and notes from across the league.

Yanks, Halos gives us lots to see

The Yankees and Angels played a pretty compelling game on Friday night in the Bronx in their series opener. Luis Severino and Andrew Heaney each pitched exceptionally well. Among the highlights? Aaron Judge's arm.

You know Judge can hit, right? Coming into the big weekend series against the Angels, he boasted a slash line of .284/.412/.568 with 13 homers. That, of course, comes on the heels of his 2017, in which he finished second in the AL MVP balloting and authored one of the greatest rookie seasons ever.

What's overlooked is Judge is also a good fielder. The eye test backs this up, as do the advanced metrics. Part of his defensive package is a plus throwing arm, which he displayed in Friday night, to the regret of Kole Calhoun ...

Aaron Judge has a CANNON pic.twitter.com/K6DfaiDMpE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 26, 2018

That was on the money, and it saved the Yanks a run. He hits, he fields, and he runs the bases better than you'd think based on his hulking appearance. Speaking of those breadth of skills ...

Aaron Judge has thrown a baseball 100.5 MPH (his recent assist) and hit a baseball 121 MPH. I doubt too many players in the history of baseball have done that. — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 26, 2018

Oh, and Judge wasn't done hosing runners ...

And speaking of superstars making noise in this one, here's a Mike Trout special ...

That's an opposite-field blast that went second deck -- no easy feat. That's also Trout's 16th blast of the season, which temporarily tied him with Mookie Betts for the MLB lead.

Anyhow, our game was tied in the eighth when 21-year-old Yanks phenom Gleyber Torres came to the plate. Here's what happened ...

Mercy. That's 95 mph, low and outside, and Torres sent it to the opposite field at 102 mph off the bat. The 21-year-old Torres is now batting .333/.393/.646 in this, his rookie campaign, with nine home runs in 108 plate appearances. His Friday night oppo taco also occasioned a bit of AL history ...

Gleyber Torres (21 yrs, 163 days) is the youngest player in AL history to HR in 4 straight games. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 26, 2018

The last player to homer in four straight as a 21-year-old? Torres' teammate Giancarlo Stanton back in 2011, when he was a member of the NL's Marlins. Overall, Torres has homered in five out of his last six games. He's also now the youngest player in franchise history to hit nine homers in his first 28 career games.

So the 2-1 margin held up thanks to Aroldis Chapman, who recorded a four-out save (manager Aaron Boone summoned him to face Shohei Ohtani with two out in the eighth and the potential tying run on first). Chapman's final pitch of the game? It was a 90-mph changeup to whiff Martin Maldonado ...

And, now for something completely different....



Aroldis Chapman, 90mph Changeup. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/W6TaLjfOGP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 26, 2018

Two more games in this series, folks.

Musgrove sparkles in Pirates debut

The Pirates acquired righty Joe Musgrove this past offseason as part of the Gerrit Cole trade with the Astros. Thanks to a shoulder strain, Musgrove didn't make his Buccos debut until Friday night against the Cardinals. Suffice it to say, it was worth the wait ...

View Profile Joe Musgrove PIT • SP • 59 vs. STL, 5/25 IP 7 H 5 R 0 SO 7 BB 0

Those numbers are obviously impressive, but here's what's really striking ...

Making his @Pirates debut, Joe Musgrove tossed 7 shutout innings on just 67 pitches.



Musgrove is the first pitcher to throw at least 7 innings on fewer than 70 pitches since Greg Maddux did so for the Dodgers on September 14, 2008.#LetsGoBucs — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 26, 2018

Not bad company there. Of those 67 pitches, Musgrove threw 50 strikes. That's one heck of a debut, to say the least.

The flip side of this is that the Cardinals' offense continues to struggle. They entered the night ranking ninth in the NL in OPS, and that figure obviously did not improve against Musgrove and the Pirates. What was expected to be a team strength for St. Louis has instead been its most glaring liability.

The underrated Hendricks delivers

The Cubs smothered the Giants on Friday thanks largely to the mound-based efforts of righty Kyle Hendricks ...

View Profile Kyle Hendricks CHC • SP • 28 vs. SF, 5/25 IP 7 H 2 R 1 SO 7 BB 2

On the season, Hendricks now boasts an ERA of 3.16 in 62 2/3 innings with 51 strikeouts against 13 walks. Tellingly, that scaled to a full season would be one of Hendricks' weaker campaigns.

Maybe it's because he's a sinker-changeup guy who doesn't impress the radar guns, but it seems like Hendricks gets overlooked. We're talking about a pitcher who entered Friday's start with a career ERA+ of 136 (for some perspective, that matches Christy Mathewson's career mark). He's not really a workhorse, but Hendricks excels at run prevention. That, though, is pretty much the point of pitching.

D-Backs hope to right ship

The Diamondbacks need a win on Friday against the Athletics. Otherwise, Arizona will have fallen to .500, and will have dropped their last eight. No other team in baseball has lost more than two in a row at this point.

The Diamondbacks' main issue stems from an inability to hit. So far, they've averaged 3.7 runs per game, which is tied for the second-worst rate in baseball with the Padres, and is better htan only the Marlins. The Rockies, who happen to lead the National League West, are the only other above-.500 team scoring fewer than four runs per game.

Arizona's hopes rest on Patrick Corbin, who enters with a 2.60 ERA. Corbin has held opponents to eight runs in 22 innings over his last four starts. That works out to a 3.22 ERA. Yet, because of their offense, the Diamondbacks are 0-4 in those games. Corbin shouldn't require too many runs on Friday -- we'll see if the D-Backs can comply.

Red Sox DFA Hanley

The Red Sox designated first baseman Hanley Ramirez for assignment Friday morning. You can read more about that story here.

Quick hits

The Rays on Friday traded RHP Alex Colome and OF Denard Span to the Mariners for a pair of young right-handers. Get the details here

Here's a look at how the Yankees might handle the roster crunch

The Rays also acquired RHP Wilmer Font from the A's in exchange for RHP Peter Bayer.

We took a look at where Ramirez might land next

Giants optioned LHP Josh Osich to the minors.

Blue Jays optioned RHP Deck McGuire to the minors.

Angels C Rene Rivera has undergone knee surgery and will miss the next four to six weeks.

The Pirates have designated RHP George Kontos for assignment.

The Angels have released INF Ryan Schimpf.

