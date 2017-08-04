MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Cano joins elite company
The first weekend of August begins with a full 15-game slate of Friday baseball. Here is our recap of the day in MLB.
Friday's scores
- Washington Nationals 4, Chicago Cubs 2 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET -- GameTracker)
Cano hits 500th double
Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano became just the 63rd player in MLB history to reach 500 doubles on Friday night. Here's the history-making two-bagger ...
He's the fifth active player to reach that benchmark (he joins Albert Pujols, Adrian Beltre, Carlos Beltran and Miguel Cabrera) and he's just the seventh second baseman to register 500 or more doubles ...
As you can see, Cano and Jeff Kent are the only ones in that group not in the Hall of Fame. Cano is a much better defender than Kent was, and, unlike Kent, he's widely regarded as a solid clubhouse citizen. Cano also has a very strong shot at getting to 3,000 hits and 400 homers. So, yeah, Cano is going to get a plaque one day, and it'll be very much deserved.
Stanton ties Judge with 477-foot bomb, then passes him
Very likely, Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins and Aaron Judge of the Yankees are going to be neck-and-neck for the MLB home-run lead all season. In keeping with that notion, Stanton tied Judge with his 34th crank of the season Friday night against the Braves ...
.@Giancarlo818 turning up the heat in Hotlanta. pic.twitter.com/1gZSuUOhLZ— MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2017
Per Statcast, that one went 477 feet, which makes it Stanton's longest home run of 2017. Also, there's this ...
Have lumber, will travel in accordance with the schedule.
Soon thereafter, Stanton hit his 35th the season, and now he's one ahead of Judge for the MLB lead. Stanton has hit nine home runs since the All-Star break, which is the most in baseball. In matters related, he's also now batting .276/.369/.602 on the year with, yes, 35 homers. Your move, Judge.
Murphy continues Wrigley dominance
Since about August 2015, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy has been one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. In fact, here's where he ranks among the 121 qualified hitters over the past two calendar years:
- Batting average: .332 (2nd)
- On-base percentage: .376 (17th)
- Slugging percentage: .574 (3rd)
- OPS: .950 (4th)
- Strikeout rate: 9.4 percent (1st)
Truly elite performance. Few players combine contact and power like Murphy has the past two years. He doesn't swing and miss, and when he connects, he's hitting the ball with authority. This isn't a slash-and-dash type.
Murphy continued his career-long dominance at Wrigley Field by swatting two home runs against Kyle Hendricks on Friday afternoon. The first was a two-run shot pulled to right field. The second was a solo shot the other way to left. He hits to all fields. Here's the first home run:
Canât miss to Murph. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/H8aPR5SvRZ— MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2017
How much does Murphy enjoy hitting at the Friendly Confines? This much:
That includes Murphy's MVP performance in the 2015 NLCS, during which he went 9 for 17 (.529) with four home runs in the Mets' four-game sweep of the Cubs. The man is a hitting savant.
Quick hits
- Alex Rodriguez said his 2014 performance-enhancing drug suspension was "one of the best things that happened in my life" because it helped him get his priorities in order.
- As expected, Tigers RHP Justin Verlander has cleared trade waivers, reports the Detroit Free Press. Verlander can now be traded to any team. His no-trade clause and the $56 million on his contract from 2018-19 are significant obstacles, however.
- Following their trade deadline activity the Nationals are over the luxury tax threshold, reports the Washington Post. The team will have to pay a 20 percent tax on every dollar they spend on player payroll over $195 million this season.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer plans to throw a bullpen session Saturday and start Monday, reports the Washington Post. He left his start with neck spasms earlier this week. Scherzer felt good enough to throw Friday, but the team is being cautious.
- The Cubs placed SS Addison Russell on the 10-day DL with a foot strain, the team announced. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. LHP Rob Zastryzny was called up in a corresponding roster move.
- Rockies RHP Chad Bettis is tentatively scheduled to join the rotation on Aug. 13, reports the Denver Post. Bettis has been out all season while receiving treatment for testicular cancer.
- The Rays will send struggling LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A on Friday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Snell has a 4.98 ERA with a 64/41 K/BB in 72 1/3 innings this year. The Rays are 4-10 in his 14 starts.
- Mets OF Jay Bruce has reportedly cleared waivers and can now be traded.
