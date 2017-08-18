MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Cubs youngsters tie MLB record

Happy Friday night, MLB fans. Hopefully you're in for a great weekend. As for us, we'll be compiling everything you need to know that happens on the field throughout the night. Stop by several times or just wait until Saturday morning.

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto Blue Jays 4 (box score)

Cubs make history

The Cubs got another quality outing from righty Jake Arrieta on Friday, but the struggling bullpen made a 5-1 lead into a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning (this time it was Pedro Strop , but he's been one of the Cubs most reliable arms for the past few months) on a Blue Jays rally.

The Cubs would, however, get some breathing room in the bottom of the eighth from Javier Baez with a colossal two-run shot:

The #Cubs have set a franchise record with four players age 25 or younger with 20 homers in a season. pic.twitter.com/Iwohz1N757 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2017

Baez, by the way, also made a dazzling defensive play in the bottom on the ninth ...

106 mph off the bat?



Still can’t hit it past Javy. pic.twitter.com/rFqLalQHoV — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2017

... but let's focus on the home run. That was Baez's 20th of the season. He joins Kris Bryant , Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber as Cubs players under age 25 or younger with at least 20 homers this season. That is a franchise record and ties the 1979 Expos and 2007 Brewers for MLB history. Ian Happ is only three homers away from 20, too, so the all-time MLB record is nigh. Anthony Rizzo has 28 homers, but at age 28, he's the elder statesman here. Keep all of this in mind when people lament their lack of "prospects."

As for Baez, he's scorching hot. He's hitting .320 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in his last 28 games. This really helps pick up the slack for the injured Addison Russell and Contreras.

