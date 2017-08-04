MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Darvish shines in Dodger debut

The first weekend of August begins with a full 15-game slate of Friday baseball. Here is our recap of the day in MLB.

Darvish delivers

The Dodgers made perhaps the biggest splash of the non-waiver trade deadline when they acquired right-hander Yu Darvish from the Rangers. Darvish made his Dodgers debut against the Mets in Queens on Friday night, and it went swimmingly ...

Yu Darvish SP / L.A. Dodgers (vs. NYM, 8/4) IP: 7 H: 3 R: 0 SO: 10 BB: 1

That's the third time this season that Darvish has worked seven scoreless with 10 strikeouts. More digits from this one ...

Yep, that's delivering. Against the Mets, Darvish had his overstuffed repertoire working. Especially impressive was his curve, which accounted for his first strikeout in a Dodgers uniform ...

Yu Darvish's first strikeout with the Dodgers was a beauty. pic.twitter.com/euEwAS1qrT — Pitcher List (@ThePitcherList) August 5, 2017

Darvish also proved capable of the single-minded approach. In Amed Rosario 's first at-bat of the night, he gave the rookie nothing but fastballs during the span of the eight-pitch encounter (Rosario struck out swinging).

In all, it was a deeply impressive NL debut for Darvish. Considering how badly he struggled in his last start for Texas, it was also timely in that regard. It's one start, yes, but it's a tantalizing glimpse into what Darvish could mean for the best team in baseball.

Cano hits 500th double

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano became the 63rd player in MLB history to reach 500 doubles Friday night. Here's the history-making two-bagger ...

He's the fifth active player to reach that benchmark (he joins Albert Pujols , Adrian Beltre , Carlos Beltran and Miguel Cabrera ) and he's just the seventh second baseman to register 500 or more doubles ...

As you can see, Cano and Jeff Kent are the only ones in that group not in the Hall of Fame. Cano is a much better defender than Kent was, and, unlike Kent, he's widely regarded as a solid clubhouse citizen. Cano also has a very strong shot at getting to 3,000 hits and 400 homers. So, yeah, Cano is going to get a plaque one day, and it'll be very much deserved.

Stanton ties Judge with 477-foot bomb, then passes him

Very likely, Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins and Aaron Judge of the Yankees are going to be neck-and-neck for the MLB home-run lead all season. In keeping with that notion, Stanton tied Judge with his 34th crank of the season Friday night against the Braves ...

Per Statcast, that one went 477 feet, which makes it Stanton's longest home run of 2017. Also, there's this ...

Stanton's first HR at #SunTrustPark Now has homered in 27 of 33 parks he's played in @Marlins — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) August 5, 2017

Have lumber, will travel in accordance with the schedule.

Soon thereafter, Stanton hit his 35th the season, and now he's one ahead of Judge for the MLB lead. Stanton has hit nine home runs since the All-Star break, which is the most in baseball. In matters related, he's also now batting .276/.369/.602 on the year with, yes, 35 homers. Your move, Judge.

Murphy continues Wrigley dominance

Since about August 2015, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy has been one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. In fact, here's where he ranks among the 121 qualified hitters over the past two calendar years:

Batting average: .332 (2nd)

.332 (2nd) On-base percentage: .376 (17th)

.376 (17th) Slugging percentage: .574 (3rd)

.574 (3rd) OPS: .950 (4th)

.950 (4th) Strikeout rate: 9.4 percent (1st)

Truly elite performance. Few players combine contact and power like Murphy has the past two years. He doesn't swing and miss, and when he connects, he's hitting the ball with authority. This isn't a slash-and-dash type.

Murphy continued his career-long dominance at Wrigley Field by swatting two home runs against Kyle Hendricks on Friday afternoon. The first was a two-run shot pulled to right field. The second was a solo shot the other way to left. He hits to all fields. Here's the first home run:

How much does Murphy enjoy hitting at the Friendly Confines? This much:

Daniel Murphy career at Wrigley Field (including playoffs): .404 AVG (38-for-94), 8 HR, 15 RBI, 1.174 OPS — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) August 4, 2017

That includes Murphy's MVP performance in the 2015 NLCS, during which he went 9 for 17 (.529) with four home runs in the Mets' four-game sweep of the Cubs. The man is a hitting savant.

