MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Harper's Opening Day homer streak ends

Now that all the pomp and circumstance of Opening Day is out of the way, we can get back in to the groove of day-in, day-out baseball. The beautiful grind of the 162-game season. Here is everything you need to about from the world of baseball Friday.

Friday's scores

Harper's Opening Day homer streak ends

For the first time since 2014 and only the second time in six career Opening Days, Bryce Harper did not hit a home run Friday, in his team's season-opener. (The Nationals and Reds were rained out Thursday, pushing Opening Day back to Friday.) Harper's three-year Opening Day home run steak was the longest active streak in baseball.

Harper did have a productive day at the plate, however, going 2 for 3 with a walk in his team's 2-0 win. He did it while rocking a pair of Louis Vuitton x Supreme cleats.

Only @Bharper3407 would get away with rocking Supreme cleats. pic.twitter.com/ctO7MDphCz — Cut4 (@Cut4) March 30, 2018

In six career Opening Days, Harper has gone 9 for 21 (.429) with five home runs, five walks, and four strikeouts. He's reached base multiple times in every Opening Day game he's played.

Tigers have walk-off win overturned

After getting rained out Thursday, the Tigers and Pirates played a wild back-and-forth Opening Day game at Comerica Park on Friday afternoon. Pirates closer Felipe Rivero blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning, then, in the tenth, JaCoby Jones hit was sure appeared to be a walk-off single to left. Nicholas Castellanos slid in ahead of the tag at the plate and the Tigers went nuts, as you'd expect.

Alas, the bang-bang play at the plate was reviewed, and MLB's instant replay crew in New York determined Francisco Cervelli managed to slap a tag on Castellanos before he touched the plate. Castellanos was out, the run did not count, and the game continued. Here's the play:

.@Pirates challenge call that Nicholas Castellanos is safe at home in the 10th; call overturned, runner is out.



Powered by @Mitel. pic.twitter.com/tyEGDdUWDM — MLB Replay (@MLBReplays) March 30, 2018

A few innings later, the Pirates grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Gregory Polanco's 13th inning three-run home run. Pittsburgh was able to protect that lead. Pittsburgh blew a four-run ninth inning lead, thought they lost on the Jones would-be walk-off single, then won anyway.

Bailey, Scherzer reach the century mark

Congrats to Homer Bailey and Max Scherzer. On Friday, they became the first starting pitchers to throw 100-plus pitches in an outing in 2018. Seriously. There were 13 games on Opening Day on Thursday and not a single pitcher threw as many as 100 pitches. Here is the super early 2018 pitches thrown leaderboard:

Homer Bailey, Reds: 104 Max Scherzer, Nationals: 100 Chance Anderson, Brewers: 97 James Shields, White Sox: 97 J.A. Happ, Blue Jays: 96

No other pitcher has thrown as many as 95 pitches in a game this year. This is the result of two things. One, teams tend to take it easy on their pitchers early in the season. They're still getting stretched out coming out of camp. And two, teams have a much shorter leash nowadays, and are ready to go to the bullpen early. Phillies manager Gabe Kapler pulled ace Aaron Nola after 68 pitches -- 68 pitches! -- on Opening Day.

Props to Bailey and Scherzer for being the first two starters to hit the century mark this year. They did it in the same game and we only had to wait until the second day of the season for it to the happen. Crazy.

Quick hits