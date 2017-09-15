MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Indians look for 23rd straight win

As we head into Friday night in Major League Baseball, there's one really obvious storyline worth watching. We all know what that is.

Still, that's not the only game worth following. We already ran down all the fun series taking place this weekend. For Friday alone, stick right here for the nightly roundup.

Friday's scores

Chicago Cubs 8, Cardinals 2 (box score)

Indians going for 23

In case you haven't heard, the Cleveland Indians have won lots of games in a row. The winning streak is now 22, in fact, which means they are going for their 23rd straight win on Friday night in front of their home fans in Progressive Field.

Trevor Bauer (16-8, 4.33) gets the assignment for the streaking Indians. The Royals counter with All-Star Jason Vargas (15-10, 4.15), who has greatly struggled for several months. In fact, he has a 7.58 ERA since the beginning of July.

On the flip side, Bauer has been on fire for the Indians, pitching to a 2.26 ERA in his last 10 starts, during which he has an 8-0 record.

For those interested in viewing history, here's how to watch.

The Cubs' bats are smoking

The ebbing and flowing NL Central leaders are flowing once again. As you see above, the Cubs thumped the Cardinals on Friday -- despite some early histrionics -- and in doing so won their fourth straight.

The story throughout that streak has been the offense. Over those four games, they've hung eight, 17, 14, and now eight runs on the opposition. While they missed out on Jacob deGrom during the recent sweep of the Mets, on Friday they knocked around Carlos Martinez, one of the NL's best starting pitchers. Reigning MVP Kris Bryant got things started with a nifty oppo taco ...

When life throws you 99, go the other way. #KBoompic.twitter.com/I5VLI4hf6J — MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2017

In all, the Cubs hung seven earned on Martinez in 5 1/3 innings and worked him for 100 pitches over that span. The Cubs entered this game ranking second in the NL in runs scored and second in OPS. Sure, they've got some questions in the rotation, but when you're scoring runs like they have been lately, you don't need much in the way of pitching. Mostly, the reigning world champs continue to cling to that division lead over the Brewers and Cardinals, and it keeps getting later and later out there ...

