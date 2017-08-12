MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Marlins' Stanton hits 40th home run

Friday night in MLB occasions 15 night games, many of them with postseason implications, so let's jump right in ...

Final scores

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Toronto Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks , 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Stanton hits 40th home run

There is no stopping Giancarlo Stanton right now. He hit another home run Friday night, his 40th of the season and his 19th in the last 31 games. Nineteen in the last 31 games!

Here's video of Stanton's latest moonshot, which further extends his career high home run total:

No other player has more than 35 home runs this season, so Stanton is really starting to separate himself from the pack. Again: 19 homers in his last 31 games. Nineteen homers is a good season for most mere mortals. It's a good month for Stanton.

Arenado becomes first to 100 RBI

Stanton wasn't the only player to reach a nice round-number milestone Friday night.

The MLB leader in RBI in 2015 and 2016 is the first to reach the 100-RBI plateau in 2017. Rockies megastar Nolan Arenado reached the century mark with a two-run home run Friday night.

Here's the home run:

Reminder: it is August 11. The Rockies still have 47 games to play after Friday night. Arenado's going to top 130 RBI again this year. He had 130 on the nose in 2015 and 133 in 2016.

Here is the MLB RBI leaderboard coming into Friday:

Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 98 Nelson Cruz , Mariners: 90 Paul Goldschmidt , Diamondbacks: 90 Jake Lamb , Diamondbacks: 90 Bryce Harper , Nationals: 87 Marcell Ozuna , Marlins: 87 Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 85 Joey Votto , Reds: 83 Jonathan Schoop , Orioles: 82 Ryan Zimmerman , Nationals: 81

Baseball has not had multiple players with 130-plus RBI since Chris Davis (138) and Miguel Cabrera (137) did it in 2013. Sure seems like it could happen again this year.

Judge extends strikeout streak

The second half has not been too kind to Yankees rookie Aaron Judge . He's hitting .173/.336/.356 in 25 games since the All-Star break, and after striking out in his second at-bat Friday night, he has now struck out in 28 consecutive games. That is the second longest such streak (among non-pitchers) in baseball history. Here are the top five:

Adam Dunn, 2012 White Sox: 32 games Aaron Judge, 2017 Yankees: 28 games (and counting) Brad Hawpe, 2007: 26 games Geoff Jenkins, 2001 Brewers: 26 games Mike Cameron, 2001 Mariners: 26 games

As poorly as he's played in the second half, Judge still came into Friday's game with a .294/.422/.616 batting line and an AL-best 35 home runs. He was that good before the All-Star break. Right now though, it's a real grind. Simply putting the ball in play has been difficult.

Clash of rivals means more to Yanks

The first-place Red Sox travel to the second-place Yankees for a weekend series that gets underway Friday night. Obviously, this is baseball's most notable blood feud, and that always imbues this get-together with some level of intrigue. This year, it's compounded by the fact that both teams are certifiable contenders -- if the season ended today, the Red Sox and Yankees would be a part of the playoff fray in the same year for the first time since 2009.

The Yankees, though, have a bit more to play for in this one. They'll begin this series 4 1/2 games back of the Red Sox, who have won eight in a row, in the AL East. But take a look at the current wild-card standings ...



The Yankees are just 2 1/2 games clear of the second wild-card spot and thus 2 1/2 games clear of being guaranteed to host a playoff game. As well, thanks to the tightly bunched nature of things, the Yankees are just three games clear of being out of playoff position. Catching the hated Red Sox would be nice, yes, but the more pressing focus is putting some space between themselves and the rest of that group of .500-ish wild-card contenders.

While the Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the disabled list on Friday, this might be the more immediate concern ...

What's wrong with Aaron Judge? pic.twitter.com/hgTlmA6N9N — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2017

Yes, Judge has indeed limped to an OPS of .693 in the second half. He's being pitched up in the zone more these days, and he's seeing more hard breaking stuff. In other words, pitchers have made adjustments. It's now on Judge to adjust to the adjustments, and doing so against an elite division rival would be a timely and welcome development.

This clash matters to both teams, of course, but the Yankees need it more.

Marlins sold to Jeter group?

Retired Yankees legend and future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter might soon become a team owner. Reportedly, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the club to the group publicly fronted by Jeter for $1.2 billion. Read all about it here.

