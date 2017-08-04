MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Murphy homers twice in Wrigley
Murphy continues Wrigley dominance
Since about August 2015, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy has been one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. In fact, here's where he ranks among the 121 qualified hitters over the last two calendar years:
- Batting Average: .332 (2nd)
- On-Base Percentage: .376 (17th)
- Slugging Percentage: .574 (3rd)
- OPS: .950 (4th)
- Strikeout Rate: 9.4 percent (1st)
Truly elite performance. Few players combine contact and power like Murphy has the last two years. He doesn't swing and miss, and when he connects, he's hitting the ball with authority. This isn't a slash-and-dash type.
Friday afternoon Murphy continued his career-long dominance at Wrigley Field by swatting two home runs against Kyle Hendricks . The first was a two-run shot pulled to right field. The second was a solo shot the other way to left. He hits to all fields. Here's the first home run:
Canât miss to Murph. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/H8aPR5SvRZ— MLB (@MLB) August 4, 2017
How much does Murphy enjoy hitting at the Friendly Confines? This much:
That includes Murphy's MVP performance in the 2015 NLCS, during which he went 9 for 17 (.529) with four home runs during the Mets' four-game sweep of the Cubs. The man is a hitting savant.
Quick hits
- Alex Rodriguez said his 2014 performance-enhancing drug suspension was "one of the best things that happened in my life" because it helped him get his priorities in order.
- As expected, Tigers RHP Justin Verlander has cleared trade waivers, reports the Detroit Free Press. Verlander can now be traded to any team. His no-trade clause and the $56 million on his contract from 2018-19 are significant obstacles, however.
- Following their trade deadline activity the Nationals are over the luxury tax threshold, reports the Washington Post. The team will have to pay a 20 percent tax on every dollar they spend on player payroll over $195 million this season.
- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer plans to throw a bullpen session Saturday and start Monday, reports the Washington Post. He left his start with neck spasms earlier this week. Scherzer felt good enough to throw Friday, but the team is being cautious.
- The Cubs placed SS Addison Russell on the 10-day DL with a foot strain, the team announced. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined. LHP Rob Zastryzny was called up in a corresponding roster move.
- Rockies RHP Chad Bettis is tentatively scheduled to join the rotation on August 13, reports the Denver Post. Bettis has been out all season while receiving treatment for testicular canncer.
- The Rays will send struggling LHP Blake Snell to Triple-A on Friday, reports the Tampa Bay Times. Snell has a 4.98 ERA with a 64/41 K/BB in 72 1/3 innings this year. The Rays are 4-10 in his 14 starts.
