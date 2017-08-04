MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Murphy homers twice in Wrigley

The first weekend of August begins with a full 15-game slate of Friday baseball. Here is our recap of the day in MLB.

Friday's scores

Murphy continues Wrigley dominance

Since about August 2015, Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy has been one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. In fact, here's where he ranks among the 121 qualified hitters over the last two calendar years:

Batting Average: .332 (2nd)

.332 (2nd) On-Base Percentage: .376 (17th)

.376 (17th) Slugging Percentage: .574 (3rd)

.574 (3rd) OPS: .950 (4th)

.950 (4th) Strikeout Rate: 9.4 percent (1st)

Truly elite performance. Few players combine contact and power like Murphy has the last two years. He doesn't swing and miss, and when he connects, he's hitting the ball with authority. This isn't a slash-and-dash type.

Friday afternoon Murphy continued his career-long dominance at Wrigley Field by swatting two home runs against Kyle Hendricks . The first was a two-run shot pulled to right field. The second was a solo shot the other way to left. He hits to all fields. Here's the first home run:

How much does Murphy enjoy hitting at the Friendly Confines? This much:

Daniel Murphy career at Wrigley Field (including playoffs): .404 AVG (38-for-94), 8 HR, 15 RBI, 1.174 OPS — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) August 4, 2017

That includes Murphy's MVP performance in the 2015 NLCS, during which he went 9 for 17 (.529) with four home runs during the Mets' four-game sweep of the Cubs. The man is a hitting savant.

