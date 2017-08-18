MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox beat Yankees; Machado explodes

Happy Friday night, MLB fans. Hopefully you're in for a great weekend. As for us, we're here to run down everything that happened in Major League Baseball. It was an incredibly fun night. Let's get to it.

Friday's scores

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto Blue Jays 4 (box score)

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Pittsburgh Pirates 10 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 9, Los Angeles Angels 7 (box score)

Miami Marlins 3, New York Mets 1 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Detroit Tigers 5 (box score)

Seattle Mariners 7, Tampa Bay Rays 1 (box score)

Boston Red Sox 9, New York Yankees 6 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 5, Atlanta Braves 3 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 4, Texas Rangers 3 (box score)

Minnesota Twins 10, Arizona Diamondbacks 3 (box score)

Houston Astros 3, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)

Cleveland Indians 10, Kansas City Royals 1 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 8, Milwaukee Brewers 4 (box score)

Washington Nationals 7, San Diego Padres 1 (box score)

San Francisco Giants 10, Philadelphia Phillies 2 (box score)

Red Sox win see-saw battle

The early story in Fenway Park was Red Sox rookie phenom Rafael Devers hitting another home run, this one a two-run, opposite-field shot over the Green Monster. In fact, six of his seven homers have been either to center or going the other way. That's some incredible plate coverage and opposite-field power.

Things changed once the bullpens got involved, however. It actually happened too early for the Red Sox, as starter Drew Pomeranz had to leave in the fourth inning with back spasms.

Then, in the sixth inning, the Yankees got two runs back on a Todd Frazier home run. They would then break the seventh wide open. The red-hot Gary Sanchez homered to tie it up. Ronald Torreyes came through with a bases-loaded single to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead and then Aaron Hicks was hit with a pitch with the bases loaded. It was all of a sudden 6-3 Yankees.

Not for long, though.

The Red Sox would come through with a four-run rally of their own in the bottom of the seventh, with Mitch Moreland 's pinch-hit, two-RBI single putting the Red Sox back up for good.

They would then tack on two more against the still-broken Aroldis Chapman in the eighth before Craig Kimbrel closed the door with ease in the ninth. It was three up, three strikeouts for Kimbrel, who is having an outstanding season.

The Red Sox have now opened up a five-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Machado caps huge game with walk-off slam

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado had a rough first half, but he's actually been crushing the ball for quite a while. Entering Friday, in his last 36 games, Machado was hitting .356/.387/.591. On Friday he, well, had quite the day.

The Orioles actually trailed 5-0 early and 7-4 through 4 1/2 innings, thanks in part to five Angels homers. Speaking of which, Machado hit his second homer of the game in the fifth to make it 7-5. The score would remain there until the bottom of the ninth, when the Orioles would load the bases for their superstar. He delivered.

Walk-off grand slam.

Amazingly, it was the third walk-off slam against the Angels in the past several weeks.

Machado was 3 for 5 with three homers and seven RBI. He's still technically having a down year, hitting .264/.319/.494. He does have 26 homers and 81 RBI. Plus, we know the track record and how good he's been for the past six or so weeks. He's still a big-time player. He showed as much in a big comeback win on Friday.

The Orioles are now only three games out of the second AL wild card while the Angels are in a tie for the spot with the Twins.

Cubs make history

The Cubs got another quality outing from righty Jake Arrieta on Friday (more on him here), but the struggling bullpen turned a 5-1 lead into a 5-4 lead in the eighth inning (this time it was Pedro Strop , but he has been one of the Cubs most reliable arms for the past few months).

The Cubs got some breathing room against the Blue Jays in the bottom of the eighth from Javier Baez with a colossal two-run shot:

The #Cubs have set a franchise record with four players age 25 or younger with 20 homers in a season. pic.twitter.com/Iwohz1N757 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 18, 2017

Baez, by the way, also made a dazzling defensive play in the bottom on the ninth ...

106 mph off the bat?



Still can’t hit it past Javy. pic.twitter.com/rFqLalQHoV — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2017

... but let's focus on the home run. That was Baez's 20th of the season. He joins Kris Bryant , Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber as Cubs players under age 25 or younger with at least 20 homers this season. That is a franchise record and ties the 1979 Expos and 2007 Brewers for MLB history. Ian Happ is only three homers away from 20, too, so the all-time MLB record is nigh. Anthony Rizzo has 28 homers, but at age 28, he's the elder statesman here. Keep all of this in mind when people lament their lack of "prospects."

As for Baez, he's scorching hot. He's hitting .320 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in his last 28 games. This really helps pick up the slack for the injured Addison Russell and Contreras.

Cardinals barely survive

All is well that ends well, or so the saying goes, but the Cardinals win on Friday didn't exactly inspire confidence in the bullpen that could be missing Trevor Rosenthal for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals had a grand ol' time through 7 1/2 innings. They powered up for 11 runs, including homers from Tommy Pham (an impressive opposite-field shot), Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter .

So it was 11-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth. That's elementary. The Pirates had even pulled Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen , which is tantamount to waving a white flag.

The game would end 11-10 with the bases loaded for the Pirates.

Seung-Hwan Oh struck out Elias Diaz to end the threat, so it's a Cardinals win. Still, this one was by the skin of their teeth. In fact, a few batters earlier, former Cardinals World Series hero David Freese missed a walk-off grand slam by about three feet.

Again, though, all is well that ends well. The Cardinals stay within 1 1/2 games of the Cubs in the NL Central race. The Brewers are two back. The Pirates drop to 6 1/2 back and it's looking like a tall order for them.

Mariners crush Rays behind Cruz

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been killing the ball of late. In his last 16 games before Friday, he was hitting .383/.457/.917 with nine homers and 20 RBI.

Friday in The Trop, Cruz went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Oh, and he did this to some poor and innocent baseball.

MLB's Statcast pegged that blast at a whopping 482 feet. Yowza.

The Mariners move to 62-61 while the Rays drop to 60-64 in the very crowded AL wild-card race where the Mariners are a half-game out and the Rays are three back.

Bruce powers up, but Kluber leaves

The Indians trucked the Royals on Friday night and much of that came at the hands of August acquisition Jay Bruce and ace starter Corey Kluber .

Bruce went 3 for 5 with two homers and five RBI.

Kluber only gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Why only 5 1/3, though? Uh oh ...

Kluber left the game with a sprained ankle. It doesn't sound serious, but it could take some time. We'll know more Saturday morning after Kluber sleeps on it.

The Indians' lead over the Royals is now 6 1/2, though the Royals aren't in second anymore (the Royals are also a half-game out of the second AL wild card). The Twins are six out in the Central. Speaking of which ...

Buxton can fly, Sano can crush

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton had an inside-the-park home run on Friday and it's amazingly fun to watch. Try it:

Gorgeous.

It should be noted that Buxton had an atrocious start to the season but hasn't been half bad since. Entering Friday, he was hitting .263 with a .336 OBP since April 20. As good as he is at defense and baserunning, that's a big positive for the team. On Friday, he went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

We should also talk about fellow youngster, third baseman Miguel Sano . He destroyed a few baseballs for his 27th and 28th homer of the year. Check this one out:

The Twins are 61-59 and move into a tie with the Angels for the second AL wild card spot.

The Dodgers won and made a trade

Yawn.

They have now won 37 in a row when scoring at least four runs. They are on pace for 116 wins. Ridiculous.

Also, Curtis Granderson is headed to the Dodgers in a trade. More on that here.

Pujols hits HR number 609

Angels slugger Albert Pujols went deep on Friday, which was the 609th home run of his career. That ties him with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the all-time list and for the most-ever homers by a foreign-born player. More on that here.

Beltre ties Palmeiro

Rangers third baseman tied former Rangers first baseman Rafael Palmeiro on the all-time hits list with 3,020.

Delmonico homers both ways

White Sox rookie Nicky Delmonico homered twice in their win in Texas. One went over the fence and one was an inside-the-park homer. Through only 15 games in his career, he's hitting .382/.452/.691 with five homers and 11 RBI.

Scherzer scratched, hits DL

Nationals ace Max Scherzer had to be scratched from his scheduled start due to neck stiffness. That has already plagued him a bit this season, too, and now he's now on the disabled list. More on that here.

Quick hits