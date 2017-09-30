MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox fail to clinch AL East title

We enter the final weekend of the 2017 regular season with one division title and wild-card spot still up for grabs, plus a player on the verge of making home run history. Let's dive into Friday's MLB action, shall we?

Red Sox again unable to clinch

For the second straight night, the Red Sox could have clinched the AL East title with a win at home against the Astros, and for the second straight night, they failed to deliver. The BoSox lost a tight one-run game and stranded the tying run at second base to end Friday's game. It was win No. 100 for the 'Stros in 2017.

The Red Sox have lost four of their last five games and have seen their division lead whittled from five games to two games. They will clinch the division title with their next win or the Yankees next loss, but the Yankees haven't done much losing this month, so the Red Sox are probably going to have to take care of business themselves.

Keep in mind that if the Red Sox were to lose Saturday and Sunday while the Yankees win Saturday and Sunday, the two teams would finish with identical 92-70 records, and play a Game 163 tiebreaker Monday to decide the AL East. The game would be at Yankee Stadium because the Yankees won the season series. That would be fun from a "rooting for maximum chaos" perspective.

By the way, the Astros are the third team to win 100 games this season, joining the Dodgers and Indians. It has been more than a decade since MLB had three 100-win teams in the same season.

Baseball is both top and bottom heavy right now. The best teams are very, very, very good while the worst teams are very, very, very bad. That leads to a lot of lopsided records, hence three 100-win ballclubs.

Stanton still stuck on 59 home runs

After hitting his 58th and 59th home runs of the season Thursday, Giancarlo Stanton was unable to join the 60-homer club Friday night. He did go 2 for 4 with a double in his team's win over the Braves, plus he nearly drilled Dee Gordon with a foul ball.

A productive night at the plate this was, but alas, no 60th homer Friday. Stanton has two games remaining to become only the sixth player in history to hit 60 homers in a single season. His odds of hitting 60 look pretty good, all things considered.

Rockies on the verge of clinching postseason spot

A Rockies win and a Brewers loss would've clinched the second NL wild-card spot for Colorado on Friday, but, unfortunately for the Rockies, the Brew Crew didn't hold up their end of the bargain. They beat the Cardinals to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Rockies, meanwhile, blew out the Dodgers on Friday to reduce their magic number to one. The next Rockies win or Brewers loss will send Colorado back to the postseason for the first time since 2009. The club has made three prior trips to the playoffs in franchise history:

2009: Lost to Phillies in NLDS (3-1).

Lost to Phillies in NLDS (3-1). 2007: Lost to Red Sox in World Series (4-0).

Lost to Red Sox in World Series (4-0). 1995: Lost to Braves in NLDS (3-1).

The NL postseason field is set aside from that second wild-card spot. The Cubs and Nationals will meet in one NLDS while the Dodgers will take on the winner of the Wild Card Game in the other NLDS. The D-Backs will host either the Rockies or Brewers in that Wild Card Game on Wednesday.

Trout hits 200th homer

Friday night, at the ripe old age of 26 years and 53 days, Mike Trout became the newest member of the 200 home run club. He hit the milestone blast against Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales . To the action footage:

A few innings later, Trout swatted his 201st career home run. Here's the video:

Needless to say, hitting 200 career homers before your 27th birthday doesn't happen often. Picking up 1,000 hits and 200 homers before your 27th birthday is even more rare. Trout is only the fifth player to do it.

So that group of five players is Trout, three inner circle Hall of Famers, and one player who would be an inner circle Hall of Famer if not for performance-enhancing drugs. Pretty good company for Mr. Trout.

Twins begin postseason preparations

Having clinching the second AL wild-card spot earlier this week, the Twins plan to use this final weekend to prepare for Tuesday night's Wild Card Game, likely against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

To that end, the Twins did two things Friday night that would not normally do. First, they used right-hander Jose Berrios out of the bullpen. He threw 29 pitches in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Jose Berrios SP / Twins (vs. DET, 9/29) IP: 1 1/3 H: 2 R: 0 ER: 0 BB: 0 K: 1

Ervin Santana will start the Wild Card Game for Minnesota, so Friday's appearance was simply a tune-up in case Berrios is needed in relief in the winner-take-all game. Berrios had not made a relief appearance since he was in rookie ball back in 2012. The Twins are reacquainting him with the role.

Also on Friday, slugger Miguel Sano was activated off the disabled list and used as a pinch-hitter. He grounded out back to the pitcher. Sano had not played since fouling a pitch off his shin on August 19. The foul pitch caused a stress reaction that sidelined him six weeks.

It's important to note Sano has not yet been cleared to play third base and it's unclear if he'll even be able to DH at this point. It's entirely possibly he'll be limited to one pinch-hit at-bat per game going forward. If so, Friday's appearance was just a tune-up for the Wild Card Game, assuming the Twins decide to carry him on the roster.

Ramirez reaches 90 extra-base hits

Jose Ramirez incredible season continued Friday night with a pair of doubles, his MLB leading 54th and 55th of the season. He is the first player with 55 doubles in a season since Matt Carpenter in 2013, and only the second player with 55 doubles since 2009.

The two doubles also give Ramirez an even 90 extra-base hits on the season (55 doubles, six triples, 29 home runs). He is only the fourth player in franchise history to record 90 extra-base hits in a season.

Most extra base hits in season in Indians history

1995 Albert Belle (103)

1936 Hal Trosky (96)

2006 Grady Sizemore(92)

Right now it seems the AL MVP race is between Jose Altuve and Aaron Judge , but don't forget about Ramirez. He is absolutely a MVP candidate and I think he'll finish in the top three of the voting.

Harvey's rough season comes to an end

This will not be a season to remember for Matt Harvey . He was returning from surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome, which is difficult enough, but then he missed close to three months with a shoulder injury as well. Harvey made his final start of the season Friday and it did not go well.

Matt Harvey SP / Mets (vs. PHI, 9/29) IP: 4 H: 7 R: 4 ER: 4 BB: 3 K: 3

Furthermore, Harvey allowed one of those four runs when he dropped the ball during his delivery, resulting in a balk. Here's the GIF:

That is Matt Harvey's 2017 season in a nutshell. He finished the season having thrown 92 2/3 innings with a 6.70 ERA, fifth highest among the 148 pitchers with at least 90 innings pitched. Only Chris Tillman (7.84 ERA), Ubaldo Jimenez (6.81 ERA), Travis Wood (6.80 ERA), and Bartolo Colon (6.72 ERA) have been worse. Harvey's overall numbers are quite bad:

Matt Harvey's 2017 season is complete:



19 G

18 GS

92.2 IP

110 H

67 K

47 BB

There's not much the Mets can do other than hope an offseason of rest will allow Harvey to get healthy and be productive next season, his final season before free agency.

Tanaka dominates Jays

Masahiro Tanaka has struggled with his consistency in 2017, but on Friday against Toronto he was in vintage form and then some ...

Masahiro Tanaka SP / Yankees (vs. TOR, 9/29) IP: 7 H: 3 R: 0 ER: 0 BB: 0 K: 15

Those 15 strikeouts are a career-high for Tanaka. Particularly encouraging was the sharpness of his splitter and slider ...

He came into Friday's start with a 4.94 ERA for the season, and he left with a mark of 4.74. Improvement! It was Tanaka's first action since Sept. 22 and just his second start since Sept. 14, so perhaps the extra rest is paying off. On the whole, this marked the Yankees' 90th win of the season. They also remain alive in the AL East for at least a few more hours.

Looking forward, the Yankees will likely start Luis Severino in the AL Wild Card Game (barring, of course, an unlikely division title). Should they advance, Sonny Gray would figure to start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians, and then maybe Tanaka, with Friday's effort, has ensured himself a start in Game 2. If that's the case, then Tanaka would be starting on six days' rest. That might be what's working for him best these days.

Lowrie sets Oakland doubles record

Very quietly, A's second baseman Jed Lowrie has had an excellent 2017 season. He went into Friday's game with a .278/.360/.449 batting line, then he ripped his 48th double of the season. That is the most by any A's player since the team moved to the Bay Area. Here is the Oakland A's all-time single-season doubles leaderboard:

Jed Lowrie, 2017: 48 Jason Giambi, 2001: 47 Jed Lowrie, 2013: 45 Eric Chavez, 2001: 43 Miguel Tejada , 2003: 42

The A's moved from Philadelphia to Kansas City in 1955, and from Kansas City to Oakland in 1968. The franchise's all-time single-season doubles record belongs to Hall of Famer Al Simmons, who had 53 with the Philadelphia A's in 1923. As for Lowrie, he's hoping to reach 50 doubles this year.

Only Jose Ramirez, who picked up his 54th and 55th doubles of the season Friday, has more two-baggers than Lowrie this year.

