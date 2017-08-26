MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Red Sox get wrecked
It's full slate of MLB action and the start of Players Weekend, so keep it right here
The big story on Friday? We've got a full 15-game slate (all night games), and it's also the start of Players Weekend (read all about it here). Now let's dig in ...
Friday's scores
Mariners 2, Yankees 1 in 11 innings (box score)
Phillies 7, Cubs 1 (box score)
Mets 4, Nationals 2 (box score)
Twins 6, Blue Jays 1 (box score)
Orioles 16, Red Sox 3 (box score)
Reds 9, Pirates 5 (box score)
Marlins 8, Padres 6 (box score)
Indians 4, Royals 0 (box score)
Braves 5, Rockies 2 (box score)
White Sox 3, Tigers 2 (box score)
Rays 7, Cardinals 3 (box score)
Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3 (box score)
Athletics 3, Rangers 1 (box score)
Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
Brewers at Dodgers (GameTracker)
The Red Sox did not have a good night
So as you see above the Red Sox on Friday night got trucked at home by the Orioles 16-3. Starter Rick Porcello gave up 11 runs in 4 2/3 innings and, in related matters, racked up 101 pitches over that brief span. Of Porcello's 11 runs allowed, just four were earned. That's because the Red Sox committed five errors. That's ... a lot.
Of course, Porcello wasn't able to blame his fielders for the two home runs he gave up against Baltimore. Check out this bomb from Chris Davis ...
Chris Davis hits a solo home run for his 21st home run of the season!!! #BirdLandpic.twitter.com/FZ5oAop8u6— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB_) August 26, 2017
Porcello has now allowed 31 homers on the season, the most by a Sox pitcher since Josh Beckett gave up 36 in 2006. The franchise record is 38 homers allowed by Tim Wakefield in 1996. Considering Porcello might still have six or seven starts left in 2017, he can "catch" Wakefield.
As for those 16 runs allowed on the night, that's the most the Red Sox have hemorrhaged this season. The second most? That would be the 13 runs they gave up to the Indians on Thursday night -- a game that Chris Sale started.
Anyhow, there's more potential bad news for Boston. Eduardo Nunez -- playing second base in place of the injured Dustin Pedroia -- got hurt while trying to make a play on Manny Machado. He's got a sprained left thumb and wrist and at least for now is listed as day to day.
Hoskins makes homer history
Phillies left fielder/first baseman Rhys Hoskins entered Friday night's game with a line of .283/.406/.755 since his call-up on Aug. 10. He also had this going for him headed into the home tilt against the Cubs ...
So with that laid out, here's what Hoskins did his first time up against Jose Quintana ...
Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run.— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 25, 2017
I repeat: Rhys Hoskins just hit another home run. pic.twitter.com/XKzxP07kAx
You're obviously smart -- you read CBS Sports, after all -- so you can do the math. But we'll help anyway: That's nine home runs in Hoskins' first 16 games in the majors. And that ...
... is a record.
The 24-year-old Hoskins, a former fifth-rounder, slugged .532 across parts of four minor-league seasons and cracked 205 extra-base hits in 455 games on the farm. He was never a consensus top-100 prospect, but Hoskins' power is real and has been a calling card for some time. No, he's going to keep this up, but the Phillies may still have a key piece of their future now in place.
Make it
48 49 for Giancarlo
It's becoming somewhat pedestrian by now, but Marlins cloutsman Giancarlo Stanton once again hit a long home run ...
Are. You. Serious?@Giancarlo818, aka Cruz, just demolished HR No. 48. #Crushedpic.twitter.com/KWodkjioPd— MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2017
So that one went 462 feet and left the bat at a fairly absurd yet somehow characteristic 118 mph.
Oh, and then he hit another home run against the Padres ...
Cruz control!— MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2017
No. 49. #PlayersWeekendpic.twitter.com/9QKM4JO5h5
Not as authoritative, but he gets bonus points for going oppo.
All right. So Mr. Stanton has now hit 16 home runs in August and 23 since the break. He's now batting .288/.380/.658 on the season. Yes, he's a legit NL MVP candidate, and he's also a legit threat to get 60 or more homers this season.
Buxton has a night
Twins center fielder Byron Buxton on Friday night in Toronto went 3 for 5 at the plate, which is notable enough on its own. However, Buxton really stole the show with his catch in the eighth. The Twins led 5-1 at the time, but the Jays had two runners on with two outs when Rob Refsnyder sent a deep drive to center. Enter Mr. Buxton ...
Buck is HYPE! #PlayersWeekendpic.twitter.com/8r3aVgvyzL— MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2017
Man, that's pretty. Overall, Buxton hasn't put up strong offensive numbers this season, but the 23-year-old has still been a valuable contributor to the contending Twins. That's largely because he grades out as one of the top defensive center fielders in baseball. As well, he's stolen 23 bases in 24 attempts, hit into only one double play, and taken the extra base an impressive 64 percent of the time. If he can develop as a hitter, he's going to be an MVP candidate one day. Even if he doesn't, though, Buxton's going to help his team win with his glove and legs.
Quick hits
- The Tigers and Yankees suspensions and fines stemming from Thursday's brawl have been issued by MLB.
- Indians reliever Andrew Miller has patellofemoral syndrome in his right knee and will be shut down for 5-7 days (Paul Hoynes on Twitter).
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes left Friday night's game with a right hamstring strain. GM Sandy Alderson said after the game that Cespedes is headed for the DL.
- Red Sox 2B Eduardo Nunez left Friday night's game with a sprained left wrist and thumb. He's day to day.
- The Rays have signed infielder Danny Espinosa and sent Daniel Robertson to Triple-A Durham.
- The Mariners have outrighted Leonys Martin to Triple-A Tacoma.
- The Angels have claimed RHP Blake Wood off waivers from the Reds.
