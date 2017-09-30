MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Tanaka racks up career-high 15 Ks

Let's get the final weekend of the regular season going with a full Friday slate of MLB action ...

Final scores

New York Yankees 4, Toronto Blue Jays 0 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 5, Reds 4 (box score)

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

Braves at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels , 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants , 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Friday's clinching scenarios

With three days to go in the 2017 regular season, only one division title (AL East) and one other postseason spot (second NL wild-card spot) remain up for grabs. Both can be clinched Friday. Here are clinching scenarios after the Yankees beat the Blue Jays early Friday:

Red Sox can clinch AL East title with a win .

Rockies can clinch second NL wild-card spot with a win and a Brewers loss.

Also, any combination of Indians wins and Astros losses totaling three the rest of the season will clinch the best record in the AL for Cleveland, which means they'd secure home-field advantage through at least the ALCS.

Tanaka dominates Jays

Masahiro Tanaka has struggled with his consistency in 2017, but on Friday against Toronto he was in vintage form and then some ...

Masahiro Tanaka SP / Yankees (vs. TOR, 9/29) IP: 7 H: 3 R: 0 SO: 15 BB: 0

Those 15 strikeouts are a career-high for Tanaka. Particularly encouraging was the sharpness of his splitter and slider ...

He came into Friday's start with a 4.94 ERA for the season, and he left with a mark of 4.74. Improvement! It was Tanaka's first action since Sept. 22 and just his second start since Sept. 14, so perhaps the extra rest is paying off. On the whole, this marked the Yankees' 90th win of the season. They also remain alive in the AL East for at least a few more hours.

Looking forward, the Yankees will likely start Luis Severino in the AL Wild Card Game (barring, of course, an unlikely division title). Should they advance, Sonny Gray would figure to start Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians, and then maybe Tanaka, with Friday's effort, has ensured himself a start in Game 2. If that's the case, then Tanaka would be starting on six days' rest. That might be what's working for him best these days.

