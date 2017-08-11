MLB Friday scores, highlights, updates, news: Yankees-Red Sox take center stage

Friday night in MLB occasions 15 night games, many of them with postseason implications, so let's jump right in ...

Clash of rivals means more to Yanks

The first place Red Sox travel to the second place Yankees for a weekend series that gets underway on Friday night. Obviously, this is baseball's most notable blood feud, and that always imbues this get-together with some level intrigue. This year, it's compounded by the fact that both teams are certifiable contenders -- if the season ended today, the Red Sox and Yankees would be a part of the playoff fray in the same year for the first time since 2009.

The Yankees, though, have a bit more to play for in this one. They'll begin this series 4 1/2 games back of the Red Sox, who have won eight in a row, in the AL East. But take a look at the current wild card standings ...



The Yankees are just 2 1/2 games clear of the second wild card spot and thus 2 1/2 games clear of being guaranteed to host a playoff game. As well, thanks to the tightly bunched nature of things, the Yankees are just three games clear of being out of playoff position. Catching the hated Red Sox would be nice, yes, but the more pressing focus is putting some space between themselves and the rest of that group of .500-ish wild card contenders.

While the Yankees placed CC Sabathia on the DL on Friday, this may be the more immediate concern ...

What's wrong with Aaron Judge? pic.twitter.com/hgTlmA6N9N — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 11, 2017

Yes, Judge has indeed limped to an OPS of .693 in the second half. He's being pitched up in the zone more these days, and he's seeing more hard breaking stuff. In other words, pitchers have made adjustments. It's now on Judge to adjust to the adjustments, and doing so against an elite division rival would be a timely and welcome development.

This clash matters to both teams, of course, but the Yankees need it more.

Marlins sold to Jeter group?

Retired Yankees legend and future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter may soon become a team owner. Reportedly, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to sell the club to the group publicly fronted by Jeter for $1.2 billion. Read all about it here.

