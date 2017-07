MLB Friday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Cubs, Brewers begin pivotal series

The final Friday before the trade deadline is chocked full of games. We'll keep you updated on all the scores, rumors, and transactions right here, so check back often.

Friday's games

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies 7:00 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals (Postponed)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Detroit Tigers 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Kansas City Royals at Boston Red Sox 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics , 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners , 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Hellickson scratched

Jeremy Hellickson was scheduled to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. That did not happen, with Jake Thompson instead getting the nod.

But Hellickson was not dealt -- not yet. Rather, he was scratched due to a combination of ongoing trade talks and a wet playing field, per Ken Rosenthal:

Source: Hellickson NOT traded - yet. #Phillies scratched him due to active talks combined with wet/sloppy field. Didn’t want to take chance. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

This time a year ago, Hellickson seemed like a given to be traded. Yet the Phillies ultimately opted to keep him, and later extended him the qualifying offer. He accepted, and the results haven't been as pleasant this go around the sun. Indeed, Hellickson entered Friday with seasonal numbers comprising a 4.73 ERA and 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- marks punctuated by what would be career-worst home-run and strikeout rates.

Hellickson will be a free agent at season's end. For now, though, he's probably more interested in where he'll finish this season than where he'll begin next.

Cubs, Brewers clash

The Cubs and Brewers will kick off a pivotal three-game series on Friday night. The Cubs enter the series with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers, and perhaps nothing embodies the recent direction of the teams -- Chicago is 8-2 over its last 10, while Milwaukee is 2-8 -- than the starting pitching matchup.

The Cubs will trot out Jose Quintana to the mound for the third time. In his first two starts with the Cubs, he's thrown 13 innings and allowed eight hits, three runs, and two walks while striking out 19 batters. In other words, he's back -- or on the way back, at least -- to his usual well-above-average self.

The Brewers, conversely, are starting Brent Suter . To Suter's credit, he's posted impressive marks over his first 26 big-league appearances. Alas, nobody expects it to last -- in part because his fastball sits in the mid-to-upper-80s. Maybe Suter defies the odds and becomes baseball's newest, most successful junkballer. Don't bet on it though.

Trade rumors

The Giants are shopping center fielder Denard Span , though there's no market for him at this point in his career, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.



, though there's no market for him at this point in his career, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. The Marlins were said to be shopping starting pitcher Dan Straily on Thursday but now Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that they've taken him off the market.

