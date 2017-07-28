MLB Friday scores, trade rumors, news, updates: Tanaka fans career-high 14; Yankees' win streak at five

The final Friday before the trade deadline is chocked full of games. We'll keep you updated on all the scores, rumors, and transactions right here, so check back often.

Friday's games

Philadelphia Phillies 10, Braves 3 (box score)

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals (Postponed)

New York Yankees 6, Rays 1 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 7, Toronto Blue Jays 2 (box score)

Houston Astros 6, Detroit Tigers 5 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 4, Boston Red Sox 2 (box score)

Miami Marlins 7, Reds 4 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Minnesota Twins at Oakland Athletics (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Seattle Mariners (GameTracker)

Tanaka dominates in Yankees win

The Yankees extended their winning streak to five Friday night behind a strong start from Masahiro Tanaka.

Tanaka was fantastic all night. Over eight innings, he permitted two hits and a run without issuing a walk. He also fanned a career-best 14 batters on 109 pitches. Tanaka's splitter and slider were responsible for 18 of those swings and misses.

Tanaka's gem represented the first time since July 3 that he'd departed a start without allowing three or more runs -- and just the second time all season he'd left without allowing any runs. It was also just his second time throwing eight or more innings this year. The Yankees sure hope he adds to that total moving forward.

In addition to Tanaka's good outing, the Yankees received six runs on five hits from their lineup, including home runs from each Aaron Judge (his 33rd), Brett Gardner, and Clint Frazier.

With the win, New York is now 3.5 games up on the Rays, one of their chief competitors for a wild-card spot. The clubs will play two more games before the weekend ends.

Kendrick dealt

The Nationals have acquired veteran utilityman Howie Kendrick from the Phillies in exchange for a minor-league pitcher, the teams announced.

A free agent at season's end, Kendrick has performed well with the stick, hitting .340/.397/.454 with 12 extra-base hits in 141 at-bats. He recently missed more than three weeks due to a strained hamstring and has been out of the lineup this week since being hit in the hand with a pitch. To Kendrick's credit, he has proven versatile: This season alone, he has played left field, second base and first base.

The Nationals are without three of their top outfield options -- including center fielder Adam Eaton, who is out for the year -- and have taken to playing Adam Lind in left field. As such, expect Kendrick to see most of his action there. If and when the Nationals get back Jayson Werth and/or Michael Taylor, Kendrick could well slot in as a nifty bench piece.

Hellickson scratched

Jeremy Hellickson was scheduled to start for the Phillies on Friday night. That did not happen, with Jake Thompson instead getting the nod.

But Hellickson was not dealt -- not yet. Rather, he was scratched due to a combination of ongoing trade talks and a wet playing field, per Ken Rosenthal:

Source: Hellickson NOT traded - yet. #Phillies scratched him due to active talks combined with wet/sloppy field. Didn’t want to take chance. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2017

This time a year ago, Hellickson seemed like a given to be traded. Yet the Phillies ultimately opted to keep him, and later extended him the qualifying offer. He accepted, and the results haven't been as pleasant this go around the sun. Indeed, Hellickson entered Friday with seasonal numbers comprising a 4.73 ERA and 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- marks punctuated by what would be career-worst home-run and strikeout rates.

Hellickson will be a free agent at season's end. For now, though, he's probably more interested in where he'll finish this season than where he'll begin next.

Cubs, Brewers clash

The Cubs and Brewers began a pivotal three-game series. The Cubs enter the series with a 1 1/2-game lead over the Brewers, and perhaps nothing embodies the recent direction of the teams -- Chicago is 8-2 over its last 10, while Milwaukee is 2-8 -- than the starting pitching matchup.

The Cubs trotted out Jose Quintana to the mound for the third time. In his first two starts with the Cubs, he's thrown 13 innings and allowed eight hits, three runs, and two walks while striking out 19 batters. In other words, he's back -- or on the way back, at least -- to his usual well-above-average self.

The Brewers, conversely, started Brent Suter . To Suter's credit, he has posted impressive marks over his first 26 big-league appearances. Alas, nobody expects it to last -- in part because his fastball sits in the mid-to-upper-80s. Maybe Suter defies the odds and becomes baseball's newest, most successful junkballer. Don't bet on it though.

Trade rumors

The Braves are likely to hold onto RHP Julio Teheran, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The Giants are shopping center fielder Denard Span , though there's no market for him at this point in his career, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com.



, though there's no market for him at this point in his career, reports Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com. The Marlins were said to be shopping starting pitcher Dan Straily on Thursday but now Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that they've taken him off the market.

Quick hits