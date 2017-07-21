MLB Friday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Cardinals roll Cubs with huge inning

Friday brings us a full 15-game slate as the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline inches closer and closer. We are now only 10 days away from the July 31 deadline. Here is our recap of the day in MLB.

Friday's scores

St. Louis Cardinals 11, Chicago Cubs 4 (box score)

11, 4 (box score) Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Oakland Athletics at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels (10:07pm ET - GameTracker)

at (10:07pm ET - GameTracker) Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET - GameTracker)

at (10:10pm ET - GameTracker) New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners (10:10pm ET - GameTracker)

at (10:10pm ET - GameTracker) San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants (10:15pm ET - GameTracker)



Encarnacion homers against Jays for first time

Coming into Friday night's Blue Jays-Indians game, Tribe DH Edwin Encarnacion had homered against every team in MLB except for the Blue Jays. The Jays, of course, are the team for whom EE toiled for eight seasons before signing with Cleveland this past offseason. Encarnacion and the Indians faced Toronto earlier this season, but he failed to homer in those three contests. On Friday night, though, he changed all that ...

That's Encarnacion's 20th homer of the season, and that's the first time the Jays have felt the savage bite of the parrot.

Encarnacion got off to a slow start this season, but after that blast above he's now got a line of .257/.370/.480 for 2017. That's more like what the Indians had in mind when they inked him to a three-year, $60 million pact this winter.

Cardinals bounce back with huge eighth inning

There's no way to sugarcoat it: the way the Cardinals lost Thursday afternoon's game to the Mets was brutal and, frankly, unacceptable. Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a ground ball, allowing the winning run to score. It was terrible, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said so Friday.

In blunt terms, Mozeliak says #cardinals need a "change" or "shapeup" to "attitude and culture" and expresses concern for chronic lapses. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 21, 2017

How did the Cardinals respond Friday afternoon? With a blowout win over the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Now that's how you bounce back.

The Cardinals were actually down 3-2 going into the eighth inning in that game, but the first 11 -- 11! -- batters they sent to the plate that inning reached base. Here's how the inning played out:

Our 9-run 8th

Double

Walk

Walk

Walk 1 run

Double 2 runs

Walk

Single 1 run

Double 2 runs

Walk

Single 1 run

Single 2 runs

Double Play

Walk

Out pic.twitter.com/YJfhyzUQLl — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 21, 2017

A spectacular meltdown by the Cubs bullpen, that was. Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon , and Justin Grimm were the culprits. They combined to throw 61 pitches that inning. Yikes.

Red hot Contreras goes deep again

Prior to Friday's loss, the Cubs were the only team in baseball to win every game since the All-Star break. The Cubbies went into Friday's matinee with the Cardinals with a perfect 6-0 record in the second half. They'd outscored their opponents 44-17 in the six games.

The offensive leader during the six-game winning streak has been sophomore catcher Willson Contreras . He went 9 for 22 (.409) with three doubles and two home runs during those six games. In the first inning Friday, he swatted his third home run since the All-Star break:

Contreras' hot streak goes back much further than the All-Star break. Coming into Friday he was hitting .337/.440/.674 with eight doubles and eight home runs in his previous 27 games. I guess it's no surprise then that he's taken over as Chicago's regular cleanup hitter.

The Cubs as a team have hit 17 home runs in their first seven games following the All-Star break.

Trade Rumors

The Rangers have starting reaching out to teams Yu Darvish . Texas is fading in the standings and Darvish is an impending free agent. Realistically, his trade market is limited to contending teams only.

. Texas is fading in the standings and Darvish is an impending free agent. Realistically, his trade market is limited to contending teams only. The Blue Jays are getting calls from teams interested Jose Bautista . They are more likely to move their other impending free agents prior to the trade deadline, namely RHP Marco Estrada , LHP Francisco Liriano , and RHP Joe Smith .

. They are more likely to move their other impending free agents prior to the trade deadline, namely RHP , LHP , and RHP . The Tigers are open to paying the remainder of RHP Justin Verlander 's salary this season to facilitate a trade, according to the Detroit Free Press. That works out to roughly $11 million. Verlander is owed $28 million both 2018 and 2019, however.

's salary this season to facilitate a trade, according to the Detroit Free Press. That works out to roughly $11 million. Verlander is owed $28 million both 2018 and 2019, however. The Brewers have been "aggressive" in trade talks with the Tigers about LHP Justin Wilson , reports USA Today. Wilson is very good and a very popular trade target, so it'll surely take an aggressive offer to land him at the trade deadline.

, reports USA Today. Wilson is very good and a very popular trade target, so it'll surely take an aggressive offer to land him at the trade deadline. The Indians have expressed some interest in Mets IF Asdrubal Cabrera , according to ESPN. He would give the team depth all around the infield. Cabrera started his MLB career with Cleveland, of course. He played there from 2007-14.

, according to ESPN. He would give the team depth all around the infield. Cabrera started his MLB career with Cleveland, of course. He played there from 2007-14. The Braves still have not finalized their LHP Jaime Garcia trade with the Twins. In fact, Atlanta is still speaking to other teams about the southpaw, reports MLB.com. It's been speculated Minnesota may not like something in Garcia's medicals.

trade with the Twins. In fact, Atlanta is still speaking to other teams about the southpaw, reports MLB.com. It's been speculated Minnesota may not like something in Garcia's medicals. According to Marc Topkin, the Marlins and Blue Jays have been scouting the Rays' lower-level minor-leaguers.

