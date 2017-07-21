MLB Friday scores, trade rumors, updates, news: Chris Sale joins elite company
Edwin Encarnacion hits his first homer against Toronto and the Brewers' slide reaches six
Friday brings us a full 15-game slate as the 2017 non-waiver trade deadline inches closer and closer. We are now only 10 days away from the July 31 deadline. Here is our recap of the day in MLB.
Friday's scores
- St. Louis Cardinals 11, Chicago Cubs 4 (box score)
- Houston Astros 8, Baltimore Orioles 7 (box score)
- Philadelphia Phillies 6, Brewers 1 (box score)
- Miami Marlins 3, Cincinnati Reds 1 (box score)
- New York Mets 7, Athletics 5 (box score)
- Texas Rangers 4, Tampa Bay Rays 3 in 10 innings (box score)
- Cleveland Indians 13, Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- Detroit Tigers 6, Minnesota Twins 3 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 7, White Sox 6 in 10 innings (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 13, Colorado Rockies 5 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Nationals 5 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 6, Los Angeles Angels 2 (box score)
- Atlanta Braves 12, Los Angeles Dodgers 3 (box score)
- New York Yankees 5, Seattle Mariners 1 (box score)
-
San Diego Padres
12,
San Francisco Giants
9 in 11 innings (box score)
Sale joins elite company
Red Sox ace Chris Sale worked six shutout innings against the Angels on Friday night, and along the way he struck out nine batters. As a result, Sale reached 200 strikeouts for the season in just his 20th start. As you can probably guess, that puts him in rarefied air ...
So that's three Hall of Famers and Sale. Good company, that. Curiously absent from this list is Ryan's 1973 season, when he struck out a record 383 batters. With maybe 14 starts to go for Sale, that record's probably out of reach. However, Sale, barring injury, is a good bet to become the first pitcher to strike out 300 batters in a season since Pedro Martinez in 1999.
The Sox of course paid dearly in trade to acquire Sale this past offseason, but thus far he has been worth it and then some.
Judge breaks homer drought in a massive way
Coming into Friday night's game against Seattle, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hadn't homered since July 7 -- i.e., way back yonder in the first half. Let's just say he snapped that drought in a massive way on Friday ...
.@TheJudge44 nearly leaves Safeco Field. Seriously.— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2017
He is now alone atop the @MLB HR leaderboard with 31. https://t.co/OK5MEwZSZhpic.twitter.com/eGKxMjhfDJ
Woofity. Read more here about Judge's sky-scraping blast against the M's.
The Brewers keep tumbling
At the close of play on July 15, the Brewers had won 11 of their last 13 and had stretched their lead in the NL Central to 5 1/2 games over the reigning champion Cubs. Since then, though, the wheels have come off. Friday's defeat makes it six losses in a row for Milwaukee -- a stretch that includes a loss to the Phillies, a four-game sweep at the hands of the once-again relevant Pirates, and on Friday another loss to the Phillies. As a result, the Brewers now lead the Cubs by just a single game.
As well, the schedule is about to toughen up. After the series in Philly ends on Sunday, the Brewers will then play 16 straight against the Nationals, Cubs, Cardinals, Rays and Twins. That's a perilous stretch, and along the way it wouldn't surprise anyone to see the Brewers fall from atop the division for the first time since May 26.
The other consideration is that the Brewers' current losing streak might make it less likely that the front office makes a big splash leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline. After all, the Brewers were supposed to be still on the fringes of a rebuild and not among the contenders of 2017. Their long-term outlook remains promising, and if the front office sees this as the team finally "playing down" to their true current level, then they might opt to hang on to all those prospects rather than trade for short-term improvements. Either way, this six-game losing streak -- roughly in tandem with hot streaks by the Cubs and Pirates -- has done big damage to the Brewers' playoff hopes.
The Brewers have scored a total of just 12 runs over these last six games. Suffice it to say, that's a disappointing span for a team that entered Friday ranking fifth in the NL in runs scored and first in homers. The real disappointment, though, has been in the NL Central standings.
Moncada notches first hit with White Sox
Infielder Yoan Moncada, widely regarded as the top overall prospect in all of baseball, notched his first hit as a member of the White Sox on Friday night. Let's just say that multiple tools were on display ...
So Moncada hit the ball, hit the ball hard, and ran the bases with rarely glimpsed speed. That's three of the five available tools. That's also a glimpse into why the 22-year-old Cuban is going to be a special player.
Snakes drop bombs on Max
One of Max Scherzer's few weaknesses -- perhaps his only weakness -- is that he's occasionally prone to the long ball. On Friday night, the Diamondbacks exploited that weakness in a big way in the first inning ...
Back-to-back-to-back @Dbacks. pic.twitter.com/XK5szMndWR— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2017
That's the first time in franchise history that the D-Backs have hit back-to-back-to-back homers to open a game. As you can probably imagine, it's not looking like Mad Max's night ...
The desert giveth; the desert taketh.
Encarnacion homers against Jays for first time
Coming into Friday night's Blue Jays-Indians game, Tribe DH Edwin Encarnacion had homered against every team in MLB except for the Blue Jays. The Jays, of course, are the team for whom EE toiled for eight seasons before signing with Cleveland this past offseason. Encarnacion and the Indians faced Toronto earlier this season, but he failed to homer in those three contests. On Friday night, though, he changed all that ...
“Oh, hey. Remember me?” - @Encadwin. https://t.co/6oBmYJH45Mpic.twitter.com/mRHSSdrWbu— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2017
That's Encarnacion's 20th homer of the season, and that's the first time the Jays have felt the savage bite of the parrot.
Encarnacion got off to a slow start this season, but after that blast above he's now got a line of .257/.370/.480 for 2017. That's more like what the Indians had in mind when they inked him to a three-year, $60 million pact this winter.
Cardinals bounce back with huge eighth inning
There's no way to sugarcoat it: the way the Cardinals lost Thursday afternoon's game to the Mets was brutal and, frankly, unacceptable. Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a ground ball, allowing the winning run to score. It was terrible, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said so Friday.
How did the Cardinals respond Friday afternoon? With a blowout win over the Cubs in Wrigley Field. Now that's how you bounce back.
The Cardinals were actually down 3-2 going into the eighth inning in that game, but the first 11 -- 11! -- batters they sent to the plate that inning reached base. Here's how the inning played out:
A spectacular meltdown by the Cubs bullpen, that was. Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon , and Justin Grimm were the culprits. They combined to throw 61 pitches that inning. Yikes.
Red hot Contreras goes deep again
Prior to Friday's loss, the Cubs were the only team in baseball to win every game since the All-Star break. The Cubbies went into Friday's matinee with the Cardinals with a perfect 6-0 record in the second half. They'd outscored their opponents 44-17 in the six games.
The offensive leader during the six-game winning streak has been sophomore catcher Willson Contreras . He went 9 for 22 (.409) with three doubles and two home runs during those six games. In the first inning Friday, he swatted his third home run since the All-Star break:
Afternoon vibes from @WContreras40. pic.twitter.com/0ReGu1Qwtf— MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2017
Contreras' hot streak goes back much further than the All-Star break. Coming into Friday he was hitting .337/.440/.674 with eight doubles and eight home runs in his previous 27 games. I guess it's no surprise then that he's taken over as Chicago's regular cleanup hitter.
The Cubs as a team have hit 17 home runs in their first seven games following the All-Star break.
Trade Rumors
- The Rangers have starting reaching out to teams to gauge interest in RHP Yu Darvish . Texas is fading in the standings and Darvish is an impending free agent. Realistically, his trade market is limited to contending teams only.
- Speaking of Darvish, the Cubs and Dodgers reportedly scouted him on Friday night.
- The Blue Jays are getting calls from teams interested in OF Jose Bautista . They are more likely to move their other impending free agents prior to the trade deadline, namely RHP Marco Estrada , LHP Francisco Liriano , and RHP Joe Smith .
- The Tigers are open to paying the remainder of RHP Justin Verlander 's salary this season to facilitate a trade, according to the Detroit Free Press. That works out to roughly $11 million. Verlander is owed $28 million both 2018 and 2019, however.
- The Brewers have been "aggressive" in trade talks with the Tigers about LHP Justin Wilson , reports USA Today. Wilson is very good and a very popular trade target, so it'll surely take an aggressive offer to land him at the trade deadline.
- The Indians have expressed some interest in Mets IF Asdrubal Cabrera , according to ESPN. He would give the team depth all around the infield. Cabrera started his MLB career with Cleveland, of course. He played there from 2007-14.
- The Braves still have not finalized their LHP Jaime Garcia trade with the Twins. In fact, Atlanta is still speaking to other teams about the southpaw, reports MLB.com. It's been speculated Minnesota may not like something in Garcia's medicals. Garcia started for Atlanta against the Dodgers on Friday night, pitched well, and even hit a grand slam.
- According to Marc Topkin, the Marlins and Blue Jays have been scouting the Rays' lower-level minor-leaguers.
Quick hits
- The Pirates have now made up six games in the NL Central standings in a span of six days. Friday's win also means they're above .500 for the first time since April 9.
- The Mariners and Cardinals completed a rare prospect-for-prospect trade. OF Tyler O'Neill went to St. Louis for LHP Marco Gonzales . Both players are currently in Triple-A. Gonzales does have some big league time.
- The Athletics have spoken to SS Marcus Semien and OF Khris Davis about long-term contract extensions, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The club talked about a five-year deal with Semien. Talks with Davis were preliminary.
- The Cardinals shook up their roster a bit. OF Randal Grichuk and LHP Zach Duke were activated off the disabled list and top catching prospect Carson Kelly was called up, the team announced. OF Magneuris Sierra , RHP Sam Tuivailala , and C Eric Fryer were sent out.
- 3B Kris Bryant (finger) could rejoin the Cubs at some point this weekend, according to the Daily Herald. Manager Joe Maddon said RHP Kyle Hendricks (hand) is "ready to rock" and figures to rejoin the club at some point next week.
- Via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes says he wants to finish his career back in Oakland.
- The Brewers have sold the contract of OF Michael Choice to the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.
- The Red Sox will move RHP Doug Fister to the bullpen.
