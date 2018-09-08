MLB Friday's scores, highlights, live team updates, news: The NL West is getting messy

It's the first Friday night of September ball games. Here's everything you need to know from tonight's MLB action.

Friday's scores

The NL West is wild

The first-place Rockies fell at home to the Dodgers, and this sums it up nicely ...

.@ClaytonKersh22 is 103-0 when the @Dodgers give him 4+ runs of support while in the game. pic.twitter.com/U58AGlM1Mf — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 8, 2018

That's a pretty astounding statistical nugget right there. On Friday night at Coors, Kershaw allowed two runs in six innings, and the Dodgers had put four on the board by the fifth. Thanks to some good relief and some sound lever-pulling by L.A. manager Dave Roberts (recall that he doesn't have his closer for this series), who used five relievers to get those final nine outs, the Dodgers held their lead for good and snapped Colorado's five-game win streak.

Also of note in this one was Yasiel Puig's crushing the longest Dodger homer of 2018 ...

The longest @Dodgers HR this season belongs to @YasielPuig.



This 109.7 mph, 463-foot solo shot at Coors Field is Puig’s longest big fly since #Statcast began tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/V3ShewIIbl — #Statcast (@statcast) September 8, 2018

Meantime down in Phoenix, the Diamondbacks held off the Braves. Patrick Corbin allowed one run in six innings while striking out nine against one walk. Corbin now has a 3.01 ERA with 223 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt tallied his 33rd homer of the season. Remember when Goldy was off to a slow start? He's now batting .300/.403/.561 for the year.

And all of that yields the following standings in the NL West ...

Team W L PCT GB Rockies 77 63 .550 - Dodgers 77 64 .546 0.5 Diamondbacks 76 65 .539 1.5



The Rockies are hanging on despite a minus-10 run differential for the season, and the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are closing fast. Adding to the intrigue is that, if current paces hold, both wild-card berths will come from the NL Central. That means the NL West race would be a win-or-go-home affair.

Astros win opener of potential ALCS preview

The reigning champion Astros and best-team-in-baseball Red Sox began their notable weekend series in Boston on Friday night. Sox lefty David Price notched a quality start (he's now pitched a quality start in eight of his last nine trips to the mound), and along the way lowered his 2018 ERA to 3.57 (with 162 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings).

However, the Boston bullpen could not hold the lead. Price was staked to a 2-0 lead when he handed a two-on, one-out jam to Ryan Brasier in the seventh. However, Brasier allowed both inherited runners to score and then one of his own before getting out of the inning. The Sox tied it in the bottom of the seventh, but then in the eighth the Astros put three runs on the board against Joe Kelly. In all, three Boston relievers allowed four runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.

On the Houston side, consider it a notable night for stealth MVP candidate Alex Bregman ...

Alex Bregman hit his 100th career double for the @astros to lead off the seventh inning tonight.



Thru 342 games, Bregman now has 56 HR, 100 doubles, and 201 RBI. He's the 4th-fastest since 1920 to reach 50 HR, 100 2B, and 200 RBI - Ted Williams reached those in 341 games. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 8, 2018

That's the Astros' sixth-straight win.

Ohtani makes history

Shohei Ohtani, as noted below, is going to continue DHing for the Angels even though he's likely facing Tommy John surgery. Speaking of which, his blast on Friday night means he's now hit four homers in his last three games. Take this, damaged UCL ...

A torn UCL increases your power: fact. pic.twitter.com/t7j4Aio2Ps — MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2018

That's Ohtani's 19th homer of the season in just 83 games played as a hitter. Those 19 homers also mean that Ohtani now holds the all-time record for home runs in a season by a rookie born in Japan. That record had belonged to former Mariners catcher Kenji Johjima, who hit 18 in 2006. If recent history is any guide, Ohtani probably has a few more in him this season.

Tanaka twirls gem for Yanks

Here's what righty Masahiro Tanaka did against the Mariners on Friday night ...

View Profile Masahiro Tanaka NYY • SP • 19 vs. SEA, 9/7 IP 8 H 3 R 0 SO 10 BB 0

That's a true gem right there. Tanaka was fairly substandard for the first two-plus months of the season, but since returning from dual injured hamstrings in early July he's put up 2.60 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and a 5.46 K/BB ratio. In other words, he's looking like an ace as the Yanks barrel toward the postseason.

Also in this one, Andrew McCutchen hit his first home run as Yankee. Gleyber Torres also homered for the 100th hit of his young career. Speaking of that ...

According to @StatsBySTATS, Gleyber Torres (21 years, 268 days) is the 4th-youngest Yankee to 100 career hits, youngest since Mickey Mantle.



Mickey Mantle 20-193 4/30/1952

Ben Chapman 21-207 7/20/1930

Joe DiMaggio 21-230 7/12/1936

Gleyber Torres 21-268 — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) September 8, 2018

Across the way, Seattle's Mitch Haniger saw his hit streak end at 17 games.

Orioles lose 100th game of the season

For just the third time since their St. Louis Browns days, the Orioles have lost 100 games in a season. In 2018, though, it took them just 141 games to reach the century mark. Their Friday night throttling at the hands of the Rays got them there. The O's are on pace for 115 losses, and that's pretty much in line with what the the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts for them. The upside is that Baltimore has a pretty solid "lead" in the race for the top overall draft pick in 2019.

On the other side, Blake Snell won his 18th game of the season, and Tommy Pham stayed hot with a home run.

Tigers walk it off against Cardinals

On paper, this three-game week set should be the easiest one left on the schedule for the Cardinals, who are of course fighting for a playoff berth. Well, to the extent there were any assumptions coming in, the Tigers toppled them. The Tigers were down 3-1 at one point thanks mostly to a pair of homers from the heating-up Marcell Ozuna, but they eventually tied it. That set up this bottom-of-the-ninth encounter between Jeimer Candelario and hard-throwing Jordan Hicks ...

Advantage, Candelario. That's just the second homer Hicks has allowed all season, and that's a pretty painful loss for St. Louis, who's clinging to the second wild-card spot in the NL by a thin margin.

Milwaukee bullpen comes through

Brewers starter Chase Anderson pitched well against the Giants but last just five innings. That means the Brewers had to get at least 12 outs from the bullpen. Get them they did.

Josh Hader, Joakim Soria, and Jeremy Jeffress combined for four scoreless frames, and over that span they struck out eight walking permitting one walk and no hits. On offense, Jesus Aguilar came through with a clutch, go-ahead double in the seventh. The Brewers are now 1 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the top wild-card position in the NL.

Pillar sinks Indians with walk-off

It's the 11th inning in Toronto, and Kevin Pillar is at the dish, game tied 2-2, one out and no one one ...

That's Pillar's 12th homer of the season, and that's the second walk-off homer of his career.

As for the Tribe, peep the losing-cause gem they got from Carlos Carrasco ...

View Profile Carlos Carrasco CLE • SP • 59 vs. TOR, 9/7 IP 8 H 6 R 2 ER 1 SO 14 BB 1

Only once -- back in September of 2015 -- has Carrasco struck out more batters in a game. On the season, he's now pitched to a 3.41 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 169 innings.

Quick hits

