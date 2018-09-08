MLB Friday's scores, highlights, live team updates, news: The NL West is getting messy
It's the first Friday night of September ball games. Here's everything you need to know from tonight's MLB action.
Friday's scores
- Reds 12, Padres 6 (box score)
- Pirates 5, Marlins 3 (box score)
- Cubs at Nationals - POSTPONED (weather)
- Blue Jays 3, Indians 2 in 11 innings (box score)
- Tigers 5, Cardinals 3 (box score)
- Phillies 4, Mets 3 (box score)
- Astros 6, Red Sox 3 (box score)
- Rays 14, Orioles 2 (box score)
- Brewers 4, Giants (box score)
- Twins 10, Royals 6 (box score)
- Angels 5, White Sox 2 (box score)
- Dodgers 4, Rockies 2 (box score)
- Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3 (box score)
- Athletics 8, Rangers 4 (box score)
- Yankees 4, Mariners 0 (box score)
The NL West is wild
The first-place Rockies fell at home to the Dodgers, and this sums it up nicely ...
That's a pretty astounding statistical nugget right there. On Friday night at Coors, Kershaw allowed two runs in six innings, and the Dodgers had put four on the board by the fifth. Thanks to some good relief and some sound lever-pulling by L.A. manager Dave Roberts (recall that he doesn't have his closer for this series), who used five relievers to get those final nine outs, the Dodgers held their lead for good and snapped Colorado's five-game win streak.
Also of note in this one was Yasiel Puig's crushing the longest Dodger homer of 2018 ...
Meantime down in Phoenix, the Diamondbacks held off the Braves. Patrick Corbin allowed one run in six innings while striking out nine against one walk. Corbin now has a 3.01 ERA with 223 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt tallied his 33rd homer of the season. Remember when Goldy was off to a slow start? He's now batting .300/.403/.561 for the year.
And all of that yields the following standings in the NL West ...
Team
W
L
PCT
GB
Rockies
77
63
.550
-
Dodgers
77
64
.546
0.5
Diamondbacks
76
65
.539
1.5
The Rockies are hanging on despite a minus-10 run differential for the season, and the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are closing fast. Adding to the intrigue is that, if current paces hold, both wild-card berths will come from the NL Central. That means the NL West race would be a win-or-go-home affair.
Astros win opener of potential ALCS preview
The reigning champion Astros and best-team-in-baseball Red Sox began their notable weekend series in Boston on Friday night. Sox lefty David Price notched a quality start (he's now pitched a quality start in eight of his last nine trips to the mound), and along the way lowered his 2018 ERA to 3.57 (with 162 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings).
However, the Boston bullpen could not hold the lead. Price was staked to a 2-0 lead when he handed a two-on, one-out jam to Ryan Brasier in the seventh. However, Brasier allowed both inherited runners to score and then one of his own before getting out of the inning. The Sox tied it in the bottom of the seventh, but then in the eighth the Astros put three runs on the board against Joe Kelly. In all, three Boston relievers allowed four runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings of work.
On the Houston side, consider it a notable night for stealth MVP candidate Alex Bregman ...
That's the Astros' sixth-straight win.
Ohtani makes history
Shohei Ohtani, as noted below, is going to continue DHing for the Angels even though he's likely facing Tommy John surgery. Speaking of which, his blast on Friday night means he's now hit four homers in his last three games. Take this, damaged UCL ...
That's Ohtani's 19th homer of the season in just 83 games played as a hitter. Those 19 homers also mean that Ohtani now holds the all-time record for home runs in a season by a rookie born in Japan. That record had belonged to former Mariners catcher Kenji Johjima, who hit 18 in 2006. If recent history is any guide, Ohtani probably has a few more in him this season.
Tanaka twirls gem for Yanks
Here's what righty Masahiro Tanaka did against the Mariners on Friday night ...
That's a true gem right there. Tanaka was fairly substandard for the first two-plus months of the season, but since returning from dual injured hamstrings in early July he's put up 2.60 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and a 5.46 K/BB ratio. In other words, he's looking like an ace as the Yanks barrel toward the postseason.
Also in this one, Andrew McCutchen hit his first home run as Yankee. Gleyber Torres also homered for the 100th hit of his young career. Speaking of that ...
Across the way, Seattle's Mitch Haniger saw his hit streak end at 17 games.
Orioles lose 100th game of the season
For just the third time since their St. Louis Browns days, the Orioles have lost 100 games in a season. In 2018, though, it took them just 141 games to reach the century mark. Their Friday night throttling at the hands of the Rays got them there. The O's are on pace for 115 losses, and that's pretty much in line with what the the SportsLine Projection Model forecasts for them. The upside is that Baltimore has a pretty solid "lead" in the race for the top overall draft pick in 2019.
On the other side, Blake Snell won his 18th game of the season, and Tommy Pham stayed hot with a home run.
Tigers walk it off against Cardinals
On paper, this three-game week set should be the easiest one left on the schedule for the Cardinals, who are of course fighting for a playoff berth. Well, to the extent there were any assumptions coming in, the Tigers toppled them. The Tigers were down 3-1 at one point thanks mostly to a pair of homers from the heating-up Marcell Ozuna, but they eventually tied it. That set up this bottom-of-the-ninth encounter between Jeimer Candelario and hard-throwing Jordan Hicks ...
Advantage, Candelario. That's just the second homer Hicks has allowed all season, and that's a pretty painful loss for St. Louis, who's clinging to the second wild-card spot in the NL by a thin margin.
Milwaukee bullpen comes through
Brewers starter Chase Anderson pitched well against the Giants but last just five innings. That means the Brewers had to get at least 12 outs from the bullpen. Get them they did.
Josh Hader, Joakim Soria, and Jeremy Jeffress combined for four scoreless frames, and over that span they struck out eight walking permitting one walk and no hits. On offense, Jesus Aguilar came through with a clutch, go-ahead double in the seventh. The Brewers are now 1 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis for the top wild-card position in the NL.
Pillar sinks Indians with walk-off
It's the 11th inning in Toronto, and Kevin Pillar is at the dish, game tied 2-2, one out and no one one ...
That's Pillar's 12th homer of the season, and that's the second walk-off homer of his career.
As for the Tribe, peep the losing-cause gem they got from Carlos Carrasco ...
Only once -- back in September of 2015 -- has Carrasco struck out more batters in a game. On the season, he's now pitched to a 3.41 ERA with 201 strikeouts in 169 innings.
Quick hits
- White Sox RHP Michael Kopech, perhaps the top pitching prospect in baseball, has been diagnosed with a torn UCL and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery. Get the details here.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani hasn't yet decided whether he'll undergo Tommy John surgery, but he has decided to continue as the team's DH for the remainder of the 2018 season. Read more here.
- Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) will miss the remainder of the season.
- The New York Yankees activated shortstop Didi Gregorius from the 10-day disabled list.
- Josh Donaldson and the Toronto Blue Jays contract drama continued when Donaldson's agent said in a statement that the Jays never made an offer before Donaldson's trade to the Cleveland Indians.
- Get up to date on the National and American League standings and playoff picture with less than a month of play left.
Live team updates
