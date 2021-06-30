Major League Baseball announced the full rosters for the 2021 All-Star Futures Game (scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field) on Wednesday. Baseball's top prospects, including Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, CJ Abrams of the Padres, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals and Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers, are all set to participate in the annual event.

The full rosters are below, and maybe the most intriguing name on either team is New York Yankees outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez, 18, first joined the Yankees in July 2019 when he received a $5.1 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent. Per MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, Dominguez is slated to become the first player to ever appear in the Futures Game without first playing in a full-season league. He only recently joined the Yankees' Florida Complex League team.

"Is this premature to have someone unwrapped like this in a Futures Game?" Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told Mayo. "The answer is yes. At the same time, we can't deny it's an experience he will learn from. Good or bad, it's a growth opportunity. We just decided to take advantage of it if they decided to select him."

Dominguez entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 50 prospect in the minors. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The Yankees handed Dominguez, nicknamed "The Martian" because of his uncommon physical gifts, more than $5 million to sign with them in July 2019. He hasn't yet made his official professional debut, but he has inspired several small social media frenzies whenever a video or photograph is posted of his physique. There's almost no way Dominguez is going to live up to the hype, but he deserves the chance to develop into a good player.

The Futures Game is scheduled to be played at Coors Field on July 11, with the first pitch occurring just after 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.com.

Here is each side's Futures Game roster. Vinny Castilla will manage the National League squad, while LaTroy Hawkins will manage the American League.

