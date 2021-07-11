MLB's All-Star Game festivities get underway Sunday as some of the sport's brightest young stars play in the 2021 Futures Game at Coors Field. Baseball's top prospects, including Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals and Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers, are all set to participate in the annual exhibition game.

The Futures Game kicks off a busy stretch on the MLB calendar. The 2021 MLB Draft starts Sunday night with the first round, the Home Run Derby is set for Monday and then the All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field on Tuesday night.

Here's how to watch the Futures Game, as well as rosters for both the American League and National League.

Futures Game info

Time: 3 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, July 11

Location: Coors Field, Denver

TV channel: MLB Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Here is each side's Futures Game roster. Vinny Castilla will manage the National League squad, while LaTroy Hawkins will manage the American League.

