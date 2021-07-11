MLB's All-Star Game festivities get underway Sunday as some of the sport's brightest young stars play in the 2021 Futures Game at Coors Field. Baseball's top prospects, including Adley Rutschman of the Orioles, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals and Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers, are all set to participate in the annual exhibition game.
The Futures Game kicks off a busy stretch on the MLB calendar. The 2021 MLB Draft starts Sunday night with the first round, the Home Run Derby is set for Monday and then the All-Star Game will take place at Coors Field on Tuesday night.
Here's how to watch the Futures Game, as well as rosters for both the American League and National League.
Futures Game info
Time: 3 p.m. ET | Date: Sunday, July 11
Location: Coors Field, Denver
TV channel: MLB Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Here is each side's Futures Game roster. Vinny Castilla will manage the National League squad, while LaTroy Hawkins will manage the American League.
National League roster
Pitchers
- Cade Cavalli, RHP, Nationals
- Roansy Contreras, RHP, Pirates
- Andre Jackson, RHP, Dodgers
- Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Cardinals
- Nick Lodolo, LHP, Reds
- Max Meyer, RHP, Marlins
- Quinn Priester, RHP, Pirates
- Manuel Rodriguez, RHP, Cubs
- Ethan Small, LHP Brewers
Position players
- Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets
- Luis Campusano, C, Padres
- Willie MacIver, C, Rockies
- CJ Abrams, INF, Padres
- Brett Baty, INF, Mets
- Michael Busch, INF, Dodgers
- Nolan Gorman, INF, Cardinals
- Marco Luciano, INF, Giants
- Bryson Stott, INF, Phillies
- Michael Toglia, INF, Rockies
- Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs
- Michael Harris, OF, Braves
- Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants
- Alek Thomas, OF, Diamondbacks
- Ryan Vilade, OF, Rockies
- Drew Waters, OF, Braves
American League roster
Pitchers
- Shane Baz, RHP, Rays
- Reid Detmers, LHP, Angels
- Marcos Diplan, RHP, Orioles
- Emerson Hancock, RHP, Mariners
- Luis Medina, RHP, Yankees
- Cole Ragans, LHP, Rangers
- Josh Winder, RHP, Twins
- Cole Winn, RHP, Rangers
- Hector Yan, LHP, Angels
Position players
- Vidal Brujan, INF, Rays
- Jake Burger, INF, White Sox
- Jeter Downs, INF, Red Sox
- Austin Martin, INF, Blue Jays
- Nick Pratto, INF, Royals
- Spencer Torkelson, INF, Tigers
- Bobby Witt Jr., INF, Royals
- Yoelqui Cespedes, OF, White Sox
- Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners
- Pedro Leon, OF, Astros
- Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners