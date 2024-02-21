The 2024 MLB regular season is set to begin on March 20-21 with a special two-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea. Opening Day will take place the following week, as all 30 teams will be in action on Thursday, March 28. The Dodgers are the +320 favorites to win the World Series in the 2024 MLB futures odds, followed by the Braves (+450) and Astros (+700). Defending champion Texas is a 14-1 longshot in the 2024 World Series odds, while 2023 runner up Arizona is even further down the MLB odds board at 40-1. Should you include the Rangers or Diamondbacks in any of your 2024 MLB futures bets?

Five teams will be playing under new general managers this season, while eight teams have new on-field managers.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Atlanta has as high of expectations as any team in the majors entering the 2024 season after leading the MLB in wins (104) during the 2023 regular season. The Braves tied the all-time record for home runs in a season (307) and won their sixth consecutive National League East title.

However, they came up short in the postseason, falling to the Phillies in the NLDS for the second year in a row. Their starting pitchers ranked in the bottom half of the MLB in ERA, and they tried to fix that by adding veteran left-hander Chris Sale in the offseason. He has been dealing with injuries over the last few years though, so Cimini does not think the Braves are a reliable betting option near the top of the futures odds.

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Rays +3300

Cubs +3500

Cardinals +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6500

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Rangers 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Orioles 89.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 86.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Cardinals 85.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Mets 82.5

Red Sox 79.5

Reds 81.5

Padres 81.5

Tigers 81.5

Giants 81.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 78.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Pirates 75.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Athletics 57.5

Rockies 59.5