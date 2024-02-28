We're just under one month away from MLB Opening Day 2024, and in the meantime, Spring Training is rolling. Debuts have already occurred for big names that were on the move in the offseason such as Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Chris Sale, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Sonny Gray and Eduardo Rodriguez. Bettors are getting their first look at these players in new uniforms, so what are the best values in the 2024 MLB futures odds?

The reloaded Dodgers are the early 2024 World Series favorites at +320, followed by the Braves, who are coming off back-to-back 100-win seasons. Those two squads are also the only ones listed with a triple-digit win totals (Dodgers 103.5, Braves 101.5). Before making any baseball picks or 2024 MLB futures bets, be sure to see the latest MLB predictions from SportsLine baseball expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He is fading the Atlanta Braves (+450) in his World Series bets. With the majority of a cost-effective lineup locked in for the foreseeable future, the Braves figure to be annual contenders for years to come. However, several hitters are coming off career years, and it's not realistic to expect them all to replicate those performances.

How to place 2024 MLB futures bets

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Cubs +2800

Rays +3300

Cardinals +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6500

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Rangers 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Orioles 89.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 86.5

Cardinals 85.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 84.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Mets 82.5

Red Sox 79.5

Reds 81.5

Padres 81.5

Tigers 81.5

Giants 81.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 78.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Pirates 75.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Athletics 57.5

Rockies 59.5