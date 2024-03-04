Last season, the Texas Rangers were nowhere near the top of the favorites list to win the World Series, yet they had a 22-win turnaround to go from 68-94 to 90-72 to claim an American League wild-card spot and ultimately win the 2023 World Series. The Rangers had +4500 odds before the season started to claim baseball's ultimate prize, so could there be another longshot out there waiting to shock the world entering the 2024 MLB season? Baseball's expanded playoff system has allowed more surprising teams to make deep postseason runs as last year's World Series with the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks featured no division winners.

The Dodgers are the +320 favorites to win the World Series in the latest 2024 MLB futures odds after winning 100 games and improving their roster with the addition of Shohei Ohtani, among others. The Braves follow at +450 with the Astros at +700 in the latest 2024 World Series odds. Texas has 14-1 odds to repeat as champion, so should you back any of these favorites or find a longshot value that could follow the route of the Rangers from last season when making 2024 MLB future bets?

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. The Braves had one of the best offensive seasons in MLB history last season, and even with returning a similar lineup, that success will be challenging to duplicate. The Braves led baseball with 947 runs scored, which was the 13th most in a season since 1960 and seventh-most since 2000. Given the Braves' odds less than 5/1 seems to imply they can perform at that level again at ease, but baseball doesn't always work that way. Ronald Acuna Jr. won the National League MVP and Matt Olson led baseball with 54 home runs. Still with that, Atlanta lost in the NLDS.

Two wild card teams reached last year's World Series as the NL champion has failed to win its division in back-to-back seasons. Three of the four teams that reached their League Championship Series didn't win their divisions. Even with their near-historic offensive during the season, Atlanta scored just eight runs over four games against the Phillies in the NLDS. The nature of the baseball playoffs doesn't always mean the more dominant teams during the regular season end up winning it all at the end, leaving Cimini uneasy taking the Braves to win it all at these odds.

How to place 2024 MLB futures bets

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +800

Rangers +1400

Phillies +1500

Orioles +1500

Twins +2000

Blue Jays +2000

Mariners +2000

Cardinals +3200

Rays +3300

Cubs +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +5000

Red Sox +5000

Reds +5500

Padres +6000

Tigers +6000

Giants +6000

Guardians +7500

Brewers +8500

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 93.5

Orioles 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Rangers 88.5

Twins 87.5

Blue Jays 87.5

Mariners 87.5

Cardinals 85.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Giants 82.5

Padres 81.5

Mets 80.5

Reds 80.5

Red Sox 79.5

Tigers 79.5

Guardians 78.5

Brewers 77.5

Marlins 77.5

Pirates 75.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 63.5

Rockies 59.5

Athletics 57.5