MLB games today, April 12: Giants vs. Padres odds, picks from advanced computer simulation

A full day of major-league action concludes Thursday with a 10:10 p.m. ET matchup between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres. The Giants are -135 on the money line, meaning it would take a $135 bet on San Francisco to win to return $100. The over-under, or total number of runs Vegas expect to be scored, is eight.

Before you make any kind of pick, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Thursday on a 6-2 run on MLB picks. Anybody who has been following it is up big.

Now, the computer has simulated this divisional rivalry between the Giants and Padres 10,000 times. We can tell you it likes the under, but its stronger pick is on the money line. You can get that selection only over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account the Padres' slow start to the season. San Diego enters this weekend series against the Giants at 4-9 and with a team batting average of just .233.

The Padres will turn to righty Bryan Mitchell. He has walked nine batters through two starts already and has a concerning WHIP of 1.88, but he was able to hold a potent Astros lineup scoreless for 5 2/3 innings in his last trip to the mound.

But even though San Diego has been slow out of the gates this year, there could be value in the Padres as a home underdog.

San Francisco, coming off a last-place finish in the NL West in 2017, went 7-12 against the Padres last year.

And after starting the season with a pair of surprising wins against the Dodgers, the Giants are just 3-6 since that point and rank 29th overall in the league in runs scored (33). Pitching has been San Francisco's strength so far, and it needs a quality start from Chris Stratton in order to take care of business Thursday.

So which side has the edge? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Giants-Padres money line has very strong value, all from the computer model on a 6-2 run on its MLB picks.