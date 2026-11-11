LAS VEGAS — The Phillies are at a crossroads. A team that is still full of promise. A team that can compete with some of the best clubs in the league. A team that has World Series hopes. But also a team whose core consists of aging superstars.

"We have a lot of high-end salary players, and they're not young, they're not old, but they're in that age bracket that you have to make a decision," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowksi said Tuesday during GM Meetings. "Maybe we have enough high-end players, and we need to complement them with other players overall. That's a decision we have to make."

With a likely lockout looming and the financial structure of baseball's future unclear, the Phillies have a projected payroll of $247 million for 2027. Roughly two-thirds, or approximately $164 million of that money, will go toward players who are 34 or older, including household names such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Zack Wheeler.

All three had quality seasons in 2026, but it's fair to question whether this team has reached its ceiling. Wheeler is entering his age-37 season, while Harper and Schwarber are entering their age-34 seasons. That figure above doesn't account for Trea Turner, an aging shortstop who will turn 34 in June, or Aaron Nola, who also turns 34 that month. Turner and Nola will make a combined $51.8 million in 2027.

"Right now we need an outfielder," said Dombrowski. "You're talking about an outfielder, you're talking about some right-handed hitting, a utility infielder, a bit more in the bullpen."

Can Dombrowski do it all? Especially in a market and a game that is defined by uncertainty this offseason?

"I don't know," he said. "It might be hard because they all cost money, too."

Whether it's through free agency, trades, or both remains to be determined. If the Phillies do spend in free agency, Seiya Suzuki remains on the Phillies' shortlist of possible options.

Despite the unpredictability surrounding the 2027 season and Philadelphia's financial commitments to aging players, Dombrowski acknowledged that owner John Middleton remains willing to spend if the right opportunity presents itself.

Still, building from within provided a good amount of the tenor during Dombrowski's media availability. The Phillies' leader was adamant regarding infield prospect Aidan Miller, intimating that the 22-year-old is certainly a real possibility as a key contributor — even more so with the struggles of Turner at shortstop in 2026.

"I really am not going to ever anoint a young player a position," Dombrowski said. "I do think he has the capabilities, and it's just not me. Anybody that's seen him, and people from other organizations probably saying, 'Wow, you still have to earn the spot, but I think that, as it stands, that would be very helpful for us to have that consideration.' And frankly, I'm hoping he does. I'm not giving it to him. But I'm hoping that he does."

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Mets focused on Skubal

A fellow should-be NL East contender is connected to the best free agent on the market.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal will reportedly meet with the Mets next week. The incumbent Dodgers, according to general manager Brandon Gomes, have also been in contact with Skubal. The expectation is that those two sides will meet at some point as well, Gomes said at the GM Meetings Tuesday. While other teams, including the Padres are expected to make a run at Skubal, the Mets and Dodgers are currently viewed as the frontrunners.

The Mets are coming off an abysmal season, finishing at the bottom of the National League East with a 74-88 record. Surely the club is in need of starting pitching, posting a 4.47 rotation ERA, the seventh-worst mark in baseball. David Stearns, the Mets president of baseball operations, elected not to comment on the Skubal sweepstakes, a customary practice this time of year, but spoke around the team's needs.

"Having a complete rotation is really important, and that includes having pitchers who can successfully get you through a postseason and get you through a playoff series," Stearns said. "We've seen over and over again in the playoffs that that can be constructed in a variety of different ways, and so we're open to doing it in any way possible."

Skubal, certainly, would offer New York an anchor to its rotation. An ace that the Mets haven't seen since Jacob deGrom. But he isn't a sudden fix to all of the Mets' pitching woes. Unquestionably, talented depth also stands at the forefront of some of the team's needs.

Consider what they have lost.

The club traded Freddy Peralta to the Rays at the deadline after a bad first half with New York. He turned a corner once he got with the Rays and helped lead them to a World Series. Also at the deadline, the club traded Clay Holmes, a converted starter, to the Cubs.

Both pitchers are now free agents. Meanwhile, Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea, two veterans who have underperformed in recent years, are set to become free agents after the 2027 season (Senga has a $15 million option for 2028 that will likely be declined).

Skubal is a logical fit in Queens, especially if Steve Cohen is ready to open his wallet.

"Every situation is unique," Stearns said. "It's been well-publicized, even since I've been here, we've engaged in extremely long-term negotiations for pitchers. We will do so again, but the situation matters. The specific circumstances matter. We do have to look at every individual pitcher on a case-by-case basis."