November is awards season for Major League Baseball, and on Sunday night things got kicked off as the league revealed the winners for the 2021 Gold Glove Awards.
Per Major League Baseball, here's the voting process:
Given out since 1957, the Gold Glove honors the best defenders at each position in each league. Major League managers and coaches, voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams, account for 75 percent of the selection process. The other 25 percent goes to the sabermetrics community.
A player at each position in each league wins, giving us 18 winners in all.
Notably here, the Cardinals became the fourth team in the past 45 years to have three infielders win the Gold Glove in the same season while Nolan Arenado won his ninth. The nine Gold Gloves at third means Arenado trails only Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10). Loop in the two Cardinals outfield wins and they become the first team in MLB history to win five Gold Gloves in a season.
Below are the 2021 winners (with number of career Gold Gloves in parentheses) and the other finalists.
American League
Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (5th)
- Other finalists: José Berríos (Blue Jays), Zack Greinke (Astros)
Catcher: Sean Murphy, Athletics (1st)
- Other finalists: Martín Maldonado (Astros), Salvador Perez (Royals)
First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros (1st)
- Other finalists: Matt Olson (Athletics), Jared Walsh (Angels)
Second Base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (1st)
- Other finalists: David Fletcher (Angels), Whit Merrifield (Royals), Marcus Semien (Blue Jays)
Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Astros (1st)
- Other finalists: J.P. Crawford (Mariners), Andrelton Simmons (Twins)
Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (3rd)
- Other finalists: José Ramírez (Guardians), Joey Wendle (Rays)
Left Field: Andrew Benintendi, Royals (1st)
- Other finalists: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Blue Jays)
Center Field: Michael A. Taylor, Royals (1st)
- Other finalists: Kevin Kiermaier (Rays), Myles Straw (Guardians)
Right Field: Joey Gallo (2nd)
- Other finalists: Hunter Renfroe (Red Sox), Kyle Tucker (Astros)
National League
Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves (2nd)
- Other finalists: Zach Davies (Cubs), Zack Wheeler (Phillies)
Catcher: Jacob Stallings, Pirates (1st)
- Other finalists: Yadier Molina (Cardinals), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies)
First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (4th)
- Other finalists: Freddie Freeman (Braves), Max Muncy (Dodgers)
Second Base: Tommy Edman, Cardinals (1st)
- Other finalists: Ozzie Albies (Braves), Kolten Wong (Brewers)
Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (4th)
- Other finalists: Francisco Lindor (Mets), Kevin Newman (Pirates)
Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (9th)
- Other finalists: Manny Machado (Padres), Ryan McMahon (Rockies)
Left Field: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals (2nd)
- Other finalists: David Peralta (Diamondbacks), AJ Pollock (Dodgers)
Center Field: Harrison Bader, Cardinals (1st)
- Other finalists: Bryan Reynolds (Pirates), Jackie Bradley Jr. (Brewers)
Right Field: Adam Duvall, Braves (1st)
- Other finalists: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Mike Yastrzemski (Giants)
The winners of the Platinum Glove, which goes to the top defender in each league, will be announced on Friday. The Platinum Glove includes a fan vote component, and you can cast your vote here.