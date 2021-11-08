November is awards season for Major League Baseball, and on Sunday night things got kicked off as the league revealed the winners for the 2021 Gold Glove Awards.

Per Major League Baseball, here's the voting process:

Given out since 1957, the Gold Glove honors the best defenders at each position in each league. Major League managers and coaches, voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams, account for 75 percent of the selection process. The other 25 percent goes to the sabermetrics community.

A player at each position in each league wins, giving us 18 winners in all.

Notably here, the Cardinals became the fourth team in the past 45 years to have three infielders win the Gold Glove in the same season while Nolan Arenado won his ninth. The nine Gold Gloves at third means Arenado trails only Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (16) and Mike Schmidt (10). Loop in the two Cardinals outfield wins and they become the first team in MLB history to win five Gold Gloves in a season.

Below are the 2021 winners (with number of career Gold Gloves in parentheses) and the other finalists.

American League

Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (5th)

Catcher: Sean Murphy, Athletics (1st)

Other finalists: Martín Maldonado (Astros), Salvador Perez (Royals)

First Base: Yuli Gurriel, Astros (1st)

Second Base: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays (1st)

Other finalists: David Fletcher (Angels), Whit Merrifield (Royals), Marcus Semien (Blue Jays)

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Astros (1st)

Third Base: Matt Chapman, Athletics (3rd)

Other finalists: José Ramírez (Guardians), Joey Wendle (Rays)

Left Field: Andrew Benintendi, Royals (1st)

Center Field: Michael A. Taylor, Royals (1st)

Right Field: Joey Gallo (2nd)

National League

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves (2nd)

Catcher: Jacob Stallings, Pirates (1st)

First Base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals (4th)

Second Base: Tommy Edman, Cardinals (1st)

Shortstop: Brandon Crawford (4th)

Third Base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals (9th)

Left Field: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals (2nd)

Center Field: Harrison Bader, Cardinals (1st)

Right Field: Adam Duvall, Braves (1st)

The winners of the Platinum Glove, which goes to the top defender in each league, will be announced on Friday. The Platinum Glove includes a fan vote component, and you can cast your vote here.