MLB Hall of Fame: Controversial Bonds and Clemens still far from getting in

On Wednesday, the 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame class was announced.

One of the biggest subplots concerned Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens -- Cooperstown-worthy talents withheld from the Hall due to steroid allegations -- and whether they would gain ground following Steroid Era commissioner Bud Selig's entrance last year.

Short answer: they did. Longer answer: but not by much.

Bonds, baseball's all-time home-run leader, saw his share of votes improve from 53.8 percent to 56.4 percent in what is his sixth year on the ballot. Keep in mind, last winter was the first time he'd earned more than half the votes:

2013: 36.2%

2014: 34.7%

2015: 36.8%

2016: 44.3%

2017: 53.8%

2018: 56.4%

Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner who is also in his sixth year, earned a checkmark on 57.3 percent of the ballots -- or four more than Bonds, and an uptick of nearly three percentage points over last year's numbers.

2013: 37.6%

2014: 35.4%

2015: 37.5%

2016: 45.2%

2017: 54.1%

2018: 57.3%

It's worth noting both Bonds and Clemens engendered more support with those who shared their ballot publicly. Ryan Thibodaux's tracker had each down for 64.5 percent of the vote. WIthout generalizing too much, that difference suggests those who prefer to hold their ballots tight to their vest -- perhaps those who skew toward the old school -- have not (and maybe will not) forgive Bonds and Clemens for their transgressions.

That isn't to say Bonds and Clemens stand no chance of earning access to the Hall of Fame, just that finding those last 70-plus votes might require more time than previously expected.