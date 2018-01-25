MLB Hall of Fame: Vladimir Guerrero will be first to wear an Angels cap in Cooperstown

Vladimir Guerrero was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday in what was a much-deserved honor for the former slugger. The meat of Guerrero's career was pretty evenly divided between Montreal and Anaheim, which meant it wasn't certain whether he'd go in as an Angel or an Expo. On Thursday, we got the answer:

Yep, Vlad will be the first player to go into the Hall as an Angel. So ... is that the right call? Let's break it down:

Team Games Hits HR WAR Vlad as an Angel 846 1,034 173 22.8 Vlad as an Expo 1,004 1,215 234 34.6



As you can see, Guerrero amassed more of everything while in Montreal, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career. He signed a free-agent contract with the Angels in January of 2004 and spent the next six years there. The reasonable suspicion is that Vlad would be going in as an Expo if that franchise still called Montreal home. Things as they are, though, he'll give the Halos their first plaque ever.