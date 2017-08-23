MLB Hall of Famer Hank Aaron says Colin Kaepernick is 'getting a raw deal' from NFL
Hammerin' Hank wants to see Kaepernick get another shot in the NFL
Over the last few days, NFL training camps have opened around the country, yet former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed. There are not 64 better quarterbacks in the league. He could help someone for sure.
TV One's Roland S. Martin recently spoke to baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and asked him about Kaepernick. Hammerin' Hank steered clear of the political stuff, though he did say Kaepernick is getting a "raw deal" and should have a job. Here's the clip:
A baseball legend shares his opinion on Colin Kaepernick...@rolandsmartin sat down with Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/4qLoNJlzE5— Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) August 23, 2017
"I think he's getting a raw deal," said Aaron. "... The thing that bothers me about this whole situation is the fact that he's going to all these camps, and nobody has seemed to think that he stands a chance of being No. 1."
I can't vouch for Aaron's quarterback evaluation skills, but I do know he received death threats throughout his career and especially as he approached (and broke) Babe Ruth's home run record. Few athletes have experienced firsthand just how ugly the off-the-field stuff can get as much as Aaron.
