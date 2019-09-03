MLB home run race: Cody Bellinger holds slim lead as Yelich, Trout and Alonso all chase 2019 crown and 50 homers

Of all the races for the 10 playoff spots, few are close. The AL wild card race has three teams within 1 1/2 games for two spots. The Phillies are 2 1/2 games back of the Cubs for the second NL wild card. The Cubs are three back of the Cardinals in the NL Central. Those are the only races within five games.

To that point, we might have to focus on the race to lead the National League and majors in home runs.

The leaderboard right now in the NL:

On the AL side, the great Mike Trout has 43 and a five-HR lead over Jorge Soler. Throw Trout in the mix above and we've got a humdinger.

We've got just a few days short of a month left in the season. Bellinger, Yelich, Alonso and Trout are on pace to hit 50 homers. Suarez is on pace for 48, though he's got a hand injury at the moment. A hot month from Freddie Freeman (he has 38), Soler (38), Ronald Acuna (36), Nolan Arenado (36), Max Kepler (36) or Josh Bell (35) gets them to 50 as well.

We have only had four 50-homer seasons this decade:

Giancarlo Stanton's 59 in 2017

Jose Bautista hit 54 in 2010

Chris Davis hit 53 in 2013

Aaron Judge had 52 in 2017

Might we see four this year to double the output from the decade?

Further, if Bellinger, Yelich, Trout or Alonso go crazy this month, there's an outside chance someone gets to 60. Any baseball fan knows this, but it's fun so we're gonna do it anyway. Here is the list of players in baseball history to get to 60 home runs.

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

I don't think we'll see anyone get to 60, but it's fun to track.

I do, however, think getting Bellinger, Yelich, Trout and Alonso to 50 is very realistic and there's always an outside shot someone else gets white hot and joins the fray.

If four get there, that would tie the record. Five breaks it.

In 1998 (Bonds, Luis Gonzalez, Alex Rodriguez, Sosa) and 2001 (McGwire, Sosa, Ken Griffey Jr. and Greg Vaughn) there were four players with at least 50 homers. In no other season have there been more than two. In 10 different seasons there have been exactly two. That leaves 17 individual seasons with one player to hit at least 50 homers (full list here on baseball-reference.com's excellent play index). That's it. We might feel numb to it, but just one player getting to 50 home runs is rare.

Team-level and league-level home run records are falling all over the place this season, but the race to 50 for at least four individuals might just be the most exciting thing to watch down the stretch.