Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season on Tuesday night, in the Yankees' 147th game of the season. One might have a few questions about that mark, so let's get down and dirty with the all-time leaderboards. Just the facts here.

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T8. Aaron Judge, 60, 2022

T8. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T10. Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017

T10. Babe Ruth, 59, 1921

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

T2. Aaron Judge, 60, 2002

T2. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

T7. Ken Griffey Jr., 56, 1998

T7. Ken Griffey, Jr., 56, 1997

T9. Jose Bautista, 54, 2010

T9. Alex Rodriguez, 54, 2007

T9. David Ortiz, 54, 2006

T9. Mickey Mantle, 54, 1961

T9. Babe Ruth, 54, 1928

T9. Babe Ruth, 54, 1920

Most single-season home runs, National League

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017

8. Ryan Howard, 58, 2006

9. Luis Gonzalez, 57, 2001

10. Hack Wilson, 56, 1930

Fastest to 60 home runs (by team games)

1. Barry Bonds, 141 games, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 142 games, 1998

3. Aaron Judge, 147 games, 2022

4. Sammy Sosa, 148 games, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 149 games, 1998

6. Babe Ruth, 154 games, 1927

7. Mark McGwire, 155 games, 1999

8. Sammy Sosa, 157 games, 2001

9. Roger Maris, 159 games, 1961



So, as you can see, what Judge is doing in 2022 is truly historic. He has 15 games left to attempt to overtake Maris and set a new American League standard for single-season homer excellence. Judge will try to tie (and potentially break) the record on Wednesday night against the Pirates.