Yankees slugger Aaron Judge clubbed his 62nd home run of the season to rewrite baseball's history books Tuesday night against the Rangers. The home run broke a tie with Roger Maris, giving Judge sole possession of the American League single-season record.

Judge is having a truly historic campaign, as he leads the majors in home runs, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, total bases, WAR and several other categories.

One might have a few questions about that mark, so let's get down and dirty with the all-time leaderboards. Just the facts here.

Most single-season home runs, MLB

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Aaron Judge, 62, 2022

8. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

9. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T10. Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017

T10. Babe Ruth, 59, 1921

Most single-season home runs, American League

1. Aaron Judge, 62, 2022

2. Roger Maris, 61, 1961

3. Babe Ruth, 60, 1927

T4. Hank Greenberg, 58, 1938

T4. Jimmie Foxx, 58, 1932

6. Alex Rodriguez, 57, 2002

T7. Ken Griffey Jr., 56, 1998

T7. Ken Griffey, Jr., 56, 1997

T9. Jose Bautista, 54, 2010

T9. Alex Rodriguez, 54, 2007

T9. David Ortiz, 54, 2006

T9. Mickey Mantle, 54, 1961

T9. Babe Ruth, 54, 1928

T9. Babe Ruth, 54, 1920

Most single-season home runs, National League

1. Barry Bonds, 73, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 70, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 66, 1998

4. Mark McGwire, 65, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 64, 2001

6. Sammy Sosa, 63, 1999

7. Giancarlo Stanton, 59, 2017

8. Ryan Howard, 58, 2006

9. Luis Gonzalez, 57, 2001

10. Hack Wilson, 56, 1930

Fastest to 60 home runs (by team games)

1. Barry Bonds, 141 games, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 142 games, 1998

3. Aaron Judge, 147 games, 2022

4. Sammy Sosa, 148 games, 1999

5. Sammy Sosa, 149 games, 1998

6. Babe Ruth, 154 games, 1927

7. Mark McGwire, 155 games, 1999

8. Sammy Sosa, 157 games, 2001

9. Roger Maris, 159 games, 1961

Fastest to 61 home runs (by team games)

T1. Barry Bonds, 144, 2001

T1. Mark McGwire, 144, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 149, 1999

4. Sammy Sosa, 150, 1998

5. Aaron Judge, 155, 2022

6. Mark McGwire, 156, 1999

7. Sammy Sosa, 158, 2001

8. Roger Maris, 163, 1961

Fastest to 62 home runs (by team games)

1. Barry Bonds, 144, 2001

2. Mark McGwire, 145, 1998

3. Sammy Sosa, 150, 1998

T4. Mark McGwire, 157, 1999

T4. Sammy Sosa, 157, 1999

6. Sammy Sosa, 160, 2001

7. Aaron Judge, 161, 2022



So, as you can see, what Judge is doing in 2022 is truly historic. Judge will likely get a day off in the season's final day before the Yankees start their World Series chase in the ALDS next week.