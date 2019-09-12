MLB home run records: League shatters single-season mark for most multi-homer games
The league has eclipsed the old record with more than two weeks left in the regular season
On Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar hit the year's 6,106th home run, setting a single-season league-wide record with more than two weeks left on the schedule. The old mark had previously been established in 2017. As our Matt Snyder noted, the ball itself is largely to credit for the home-run explosion -- an altered design has granted it better flight, allowing batted balls that were previously non-threatening flyouts to clear the fence.
Predictably, other home run records are either in danger of being shattered or have fallen in recent weeks.
To wit, there were six multi-homer games on Wednesday, giving the league 414 for the season. That's the most ever recorded in a single season, and is 18 more than the previous high set in 2017 (396). Prior to 2017, there had been more than 350 multi-homer games in a season just once -- that back in 1999, at 362, which was around the peak of the so-called Steroids Era:
|Season
|Multi-HR games
2019
414
2017
396
1999
362
2001
341
2000
338
Additionally, the next three-plus-homer game will be the 22nd of the league season, tying it with the 2001 edition for the most in a campaign. Baseball has had only one three-homer game over the past three and a half weeks -- that after having nine such games over a three-and-a-half-week span during late July and mid-August. Only two other seasons have ever seen more than 15 three-plus-homer games:
|Season
|3+ HR G
2001
22
2019
21
2016
19
|1999
|16
|1996/1987
|15
Remember that the records for most home runs hit and allowed by a team have already been eclipsed, too. Expect more and more records -- known, important, or otherwise -- to fall by the wayside before the regular season comes to a close.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Things to know about Yelich's injury
Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday night in Miami
-
Alonso, Mets honor 9/11 victims
Alonso and the Mets paid tribute to 9/11 victims and first responders without seeking MLB's...
-
MLB FA Stock Watch: Strasburg's opt out
Strasburg would walk away from four years and $100 million
-
MLB Wednesday: MLB sets HR record
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Severino's rehab start a mixed bag
Severino allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, though only one run was earned
-
MLB sets home run record at 6,106
Home run records continue to fall in major-league baseball