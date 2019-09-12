MLB home run records: League shatters single-season mark for most multi-homer games

On Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar hit the year's 6,106th home run, setting a single-season league-wide record with more than two weeks left on the schedule. The old mark had previously been established in 2017. As our Matt Snyder noted, the ball itself is largely to credit for the home-run explosion -- an altered design has granted it better flight, allowing batted balls that were previously non-threatening flyouts to clear the fence.

Predictably, other home run records are either in danger of being shattered or have fallen in recent weeks.

To wit, there were six multi-homer games on Wednesday, giving the league 414 for the season. That's the most ever recorded in a single season, and is 18 more than the previous high set in 2017 (396). Prior to 2017, there had been more than 350 multi-homer games in a season just once -- that back in 1999, at 362, which was around the peak of the so-called Steroids Era:

Season Multi-HR games 2019 414 2017 396 1999 362 2001 341 2000 338

Additionally, the next three-plus-homer game will be the 22nd of the league season, tying it with the 2001 edition for the most in a campaign. Baseball has had only one three-homer game over the past three and a half weeks -- that after having nine such games over a three-and-a-half-week span during late July and mid-August. Only two other seasons have ever seen more than 15 three-plus-homer games:

Season 3+ HR G 2001 22 2019 21 2016 19 1999 16 1996/1987 15

Remember that the records for most home runs hit and allowed by a team have already been eclipsed, too. Expect more and more records -- known, important, or otherwise -- to fall by the wayside before the regular season comes to a close.