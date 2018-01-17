MLB Hot Stove: Agent of Christian Yelich asks Marlins for a trade before the spring

The Miami Marlins have already traded two outfielders this winter, shipping Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees and Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. If Christian Yelich gets his way, the Marlins will soon add a third name to the list.

On Tuesday, Yelich's agent Joe Longo told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick that it would be in everyone's best interest if the Marlins make a trade before spring training:

"The relationship between player and team is irretrievably broken. It's soured. He's part of the old ownership regime. The new ownership regime needs to get new parts into this plan and move forward, and he needs to get on with his career where he's got a chance to win. The big issue is him winning and winning now."

Longo's comments figures to spur more speculation about Yelich's availability -- not that anyone needed an excuse to connect the talented 26-year-old outfielder.

In addition to Yelich's sweet left-handed swing and ability to play center field, teams are high on his contract -- he's due just under $45 million through the 2021 season.

Crasnick notes that at least seven teams -- including the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies -- have inquired on Yelich throughout the winter.