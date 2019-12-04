MLB hot stove: Angels acquire right-hander Dylan Bundy in trade with Orioles, report says

In the first step toward an expected heavy retooling of the rotation this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels have acquired right-hander Dylan Bundy from the Baltimore Orioles, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Also according to Rosenthal, Triple-A right-hander Isaac Mattson will be going back to the Orioles as part of the return package. Mark Feinsand tweets that the Orioles will be receiving a total of four pitching prospects in all.

Bundy, 27, last season pitched to a 4.79 ERA and 2.79 K/BB ratio in 161 2/3 innings across 30 starts for the Orioles. For his career, Bundy owns an ERA+ of 95 across parts of five big-league seasons. Over that span, he's made 103 starts and 24 relief appearances. The fourth overall pick of the 2011 draft, Bundy is primarily a fastball-slider pitcher, but he also works in a changeup, curve, and sinker on occasion. In 2019, he averaged 92 mph with his fastball, which is slightly below average for a right-hander. Bundy does, however, boast an excellent spin rate on his fastball, and that raises hopes that he may be able to find a higher level under a new coaching staff after mostly failing to meet expectations on the Orioles' watch.

Bundy is second-year arbitration eligible this winter, which means he's in for a raise over his 2019 salary of $2.8 million. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season, so the Angels are getting two full years of control.

The Angels last season had one of the worst rotations in baseball, and owner Arte Moreno has indicated a willingness to increase spending in the service of building a competitive roster around AL MVP Mike Trout. In other words, the Bundy trade is probably just the start for the Angels, who are expected to be serious bidders for right-hander Gerrit Cole, the most coveted pitcher on the market (and an Orange County native). For the time being, Bundy figures to slot in behind Andrew Heaney and in front of Griffin Canning and Patrick Sandoval in the Angels' rotation. As well, Shohei Ohtani is expected to make his return to the rotation -- in addition to continuing his DH duties -- assuming a full recovery from Tommy John surgery.

On the Orioles' side, Mattson, 24, is a former 19th-rounder out of the University of Pittsburgh. Across parts of three minor-league seasons, he's put up an ERA of 2.89 with 242 strikeouts in 199 innings. Mattson did not crack R.J. Anderson's recent run-down of the Angels' top prospects.