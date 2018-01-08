Astros' owner says team 'actively pursuing high-end starter,' and it could be Cole

Earlier in the offseason, we highlighted a rumor that the Houston Astros were considering pursuit of a top-flight starter. On Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane confirmed that interest.

Here's Crane discussing the Astros' offseason at City Hall as part of the club's World Series trophy tour, courtesy of MLB.com's Alyson Footer:

Astros owner Jim Crane: Astros are “actively pursuing a high end starter.” pic.twitter.com/plApE8uPkW — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) January 8, 2018

For those unwilling or unable to listen, here's what Crane says:

"Our group, [general manager Jeff Luhnow] and his team, are actively pursuing a high-end starter. We don't have anything done yet, and it may not be come to be, but we're constantly looking to improve the team."

Crane later added this note, clarifying that the Astros were looking into trades as well as free agents:

Crane says high end starter doesn’t necessarily mean a free agent. Looking at possible trade for pitcher just as good as some of the top free agents. — Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) January 8, 2018

The most natural, human-like response is to speculate wildly. As such, it's fair to wonder if Crane is referencing a potential deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer -- in part because the Astros were already known to be interested in Archer, and in part because the Rays would seem to be in a position where they'd be more willing to move Archer than before. However, it seems like the Astros are instead focused upon Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole:

Sources: The Houston Astros have engaged with the Pittsburgh Pirates on trade talks for starter Gerrit Cole. One name bandied about as a return: outfielder Derek Fisher. For a trade to happen, Pirates almost certainly would need Kyle Tucker or Forrest Whitley as a centerpiece. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 8, 2018

The Pirates had been talking turkey with the New York Yankees about Cole prior to the holiday season. Yet those talks seemingly fizzled for whatever reason.

Obviously there's no telling if Cole is the pitcher Crane had in mind -- there are free-agent starters available who could be described as "high-end," like Yu Darvish -- or if anything will get done. But the defending champions aren't complacent, and that's bad news for the rest of the league.