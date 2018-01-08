Astros' owner says team 'actively pursuing high-end starter,' and it could be Cole
The Astros could be eyeing Gerrit Cole
Earlier in the offseason, we highlighted a rumor that the Houston Astros were considering pursuit of a top-flight starter. On Monday, Astros owner Jim Crane confirmed that interest.
Here's Crane discussing the Astros' offseason at City Hall as part of the club's World Series trophy tour, courtesy of MLB.com's Alyson Footer:
Astros owner Jim Crane: Astros are “actively pursuing a high end starter.” pic.twitter.com/plApE8uPkW— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) January 8, 2018
For those unwilling or unable to listen, here's what Crane says:
"Our group, [general manager Jeff Luhnow] and his team, are actively pursuing a high-end starter. We don't have anything done yet, and it may not be come to be, but we're constantly looking to improve the team."
Crane later added this note, clarifying that the Astros were looking into trades as well as free agents:
The most natural, human-like response is to speculate wildly. As such, it's fair to wonder if Crane is referencing a potential deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer -- in part because the Astros were already known to be interested in Archer, and in part because the Rays would seem to be in a position where they'd be more willing to move Archer than before. However, it seems like the Astros are instead focused upon Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole:
The Pirates had been talking turkey with the New York Yankees about Cole prior to the holiday season. Yet those talks seemingly fizzled for whatever reason.
Obviously there's no telling if Cole is the pitcher Crane had in mind -- there are free-agent starters available who could be described as "high-end," like Yu Darvish -- or if anything will get done. But the defending champions aren't complacent, and that's bad news for the rest of the league.
-
2018 HOF: Ramirez's costly tests
Ramirez might never get in despite having a worthy career
-
Nats reportedly interested in Lance Lynn
This coming season might be Washington's last chance to compete with his core
-
Jeter gets bonuses for Marlins profit
Slashing payroll will reportedly boost Jeter's bank account
-
Wrestling with 'Fame' aspect for HOF
For those who don't care about Sosa's alleged PED ties, here's an additional component to...
-
Pads make under-the-radar 'pen signings
San Diego has signed Craig Stammen and Kazuhisa Makita to two-year contracts
-
Jays reportedly land Solarte from Padres
Solarte give the Jays another option across the infield
Add a Comment